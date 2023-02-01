February 1-5: Sports schedule for Indian fans; Live cricket, Premier League, LaLiga, Club World Cup
Follow list of the upcoming major sports schedule, date, timing for India between February 1 and February 5
Cricket
Feb 1 (Wednesday) India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 at 7:00 PM IST
Feb 1 (Wednesday) South Africa vs England 3rd ODI at 4:30 PM IST
Feb 2 (Thursday) India women vs South Africa Women (6:30 PM)
Feb 4-8 Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test at 1:30 PM IST
Football
Feb 1-11 FIFA Club World Cup
Feb 1 (Wednesday) Newcastle United vs Southampton Carabao Cup at 1:30 AM IST
Feb 2 (Thursday) Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Carabao Cup at 1:30 AM
Feb 2 (Thursday) Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga at 1:30 AM IST
Feb 2 (Thursday) Chennaiyin vs Odisha ISL at 7:30 PM IST
Feb 3 (Friday) Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga at 1:30 AM
Feb 3 (Friday) East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL at 7:30 PM
Feb 4 (Saturday) Chelsea vs Fulham EPL at 1:30 AM
Feb 4 (Saturday) Mumbai City vs Hyderabad ISL at 5:30 PM
Feb 4 (Saturday) Everton vs Arsenal EPL at 6:00 PM
Feb 4 (Saturday) Northeast United vs Jamshedpur ISL at 7:30 PM
Feb 4 (Saturday) Manchester United vs Crystal Palace EPL at 8:30 PM
Feb 4 (Saturday) Wolves vs Liverpool EPL at 8:30 PM
Feb 5 (Sunday) Mallorca vs Real Madrid La Liga at 6:30 PM
Feb 5 (Sunday) Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru ISL at 7:30 PM
Feb 5 (Sunday) Tottenham vs Manchester City EPL 10:00 PM
Feb 5 (Sunday) Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 10:00 PM
Badminton
Jan 30-Feb 5 Thailand Open
Men's Singles (Round 32)
Mithun Manjunath vs Kenta Nishimoto
Kiran George vs Shia Hao Lee
Priyanshu Rajawat vs Kwang Lee
Sameer Verma vs Lee Shi Feng
Sai Praneeth vs Lu Guang Zu
Women's Singles (Round of 32)
Anupama Upadhyaya vs Asmitha Chaliha
Men's Doubles (Round of 32)
Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Panjala vs Q3
Ishaan Bhatnagar/Sai Pratheek vs Jeppe Bay/Lasse Molhede
Ravikrishna/Sankar Prasad vs Je Huei/Po Hsuan
Women's Doubles (Round of 32)
Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Rena Mayaura/Ayako Sakuramoto
Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa vs Tan Ning/Yu Ting
Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker vs Sheng Shu/Shu Xian
Shruti Mishra/Sikki Reddy vs Kititarakul/Prajongjai
Wrestling
Feb 1-5 Zagreb Ranking Series (wrestling)