Female kiteboarders are busting myths, changing perception towards watersports in India

Avishma Matta

MyKhel:How were you drawn towards this sport which is still not very popular in the country? How has been your journey so far?

Avishma: I learned of this sport when I went for my dive course at Aqua Outback in Tuticorin. It looked very interesting so I went back there for kitesurfing.

MK: You've won medals at national championships in Goa and Tuticorin 2022. How would you rate your performance and what are your plans for the future?

Avishma: While my skills have improved because of the Regattas, I have a lot more to learn. I intend to continue this journey and support the growth of this community.

MK: Do you feel this sport is gender neutral? What do you feel about the scope of water sports for female athletes?

Avishma: Definitely. The sport has a steep learning curve, but anyone who's interested can learn it.

MK: Water sports are generally expensive to pursue and could be a major hurdle in the growth of the sport in a country like ours. How accessible the sport has become for the youth who hail from the middle class and what more needs to be done to harness the potential that India has?

Avishma: The sport is still in its nascent stage in the country, with only a few kiters. We have a long way to go to make the sport accessible. One important step in that direction would be to establish more teaching schools where one can learn the sport and also rent the equipment from. Another step would be to make it easy to import the gear. At some point down the line, inviting the equipment manufacturers to set up shop in India would help too.

Keona

MK: From windsurfing - where you've been national champion for 4 years - to a kitesurfer, how has been your journey so far. Did the experience of a windsurfer help you in any way become a better kitesurfer?

Keona: Being a windsurfer has helped me in kitesurfing in many ways such as by having an understanding of the wind, being comfortable in the open ocean, and being familiar with the racing rules and strategies. There were a lot of new things to learn as the equipment of this sport is very different than in windsurfing. Progressing in kitesurfing has been an exciting experience. I feel there is more freedom in maneuverability and so many crazy freestyle tricks to learn.

MK: What were the challenges you faced while windsurfing and later during your transition to kitesurfing? What according to you is the general perception in India about watersports and how has it changed in the last few years?

Keona: The main challenge I faced in windsurfing was handling the standard-sized equipment while being small built and lightweight, which so far I've mostly been able to overcome in kitesurfing by using equipment more suitable to my body size. The other main challenge I faced in windsurfing was in acquiring the race equipment, which is very expensive and not so easily acquirable. My transition to kitesurfing has been relatively much easier when it comes to equipment as it is compact and easily transportable as well as more affordable.

I feel the general perception of watersports in India is that it is very physically demanding and unsafe. People don't have much awareness about these sports as they are not as popular as the other sports in India. Although these sports have always been male-dominated, in recent years the number of sportswomen has been on the rise. With the introduction of kitesurfing to the 2024 Olympics, the number of people finding out about the sport, wanting to learn, and participating in championships is increasing rapidly.

MK: How has the growth of the sport in India and what according to your needs to be done in order to popularise it?

Keona: Kitesurfing in India is growing steadily. Since its being introduced to the 2024 Olympics, a national kitesurfing organisation has been established and three national championships have been conducted in the current year. Kitesurfers from across the country have connected, the championships have given a platform for many talented kiters and brought us together and the spirit of competition has given us an opportunity to learn from each other.

In order to popularise the sport, spreading awareness about kitesurfing will help in increasing the number of kitesurfers. For kitesurfing to come up to an international level, funding from the government such as by providing equipment is requisite.

MK: Since the kitesurfer/kiteboarder community in India isn't that big, it must be connected closely. Do you guys also work towards creating awareness on keeping the sea/oceans clean? and How?

Keona: The Kitesurfer community is indeed connected closely. Our sport is an eco-friendly one, fuelled by the wind. By spending so much time at sea, we've seen with our own eyes the garbage that pollutes the waters and beaches. As lovers of the ocean, we make sure not to litter the beaches or the sea and use social media as a platform to spread notions of love for our oceans and the spirit of keeping our oceans litter free.

Katya Saini

MK:You are a Scuba Diving instructor and a Wildlife Biologist by training. What drove you towards kiteboarding? How has been your journey so far?

Katya: I had the good fortune of visiting Aqua Outback (Tuticorin) with my husband, Shyam in March 2020. We had heard so much about the place from friends, and that's where we tried kiteboarding for the first time. The wind was not too great at the time, but we got a few good sessions, enough to bring us back for more! Unfortunately, the lockdowns kept us landlocked in Bangalore for six months, but we returned as soon as we could to practice some more. Kiteboarding is equally challenging and addictive, and since then we have been hooked! The great thing about it is that the progression is pretty quick compared to other watersports like surfing, and the reward and personal growth at every stage is so fulfilling. As soon as you knock off one goal, the next one awaits!

MK: Your husband also pursues this sport. Does having a life partner who has a similar interest makes life easier?

Katya: Yes, definitely! I am so blessed to have Shyam as a partner. We met more than 12 years ago, and if you asked us back then what we would be doing in the future, we would never have guessed this. So we have definitely grown up together and are super lucky to have these shared interests - we teach scuba diving together, and now kiteboarding too. We have had a crucial role in each others' progression, giving each other feedback and encouragement right from the beginning (and fighting too of course). I wouldn't be the kiter that I am today if not for Shyam's unwavering belief in me, and him constantly pushing me farther than I think is possible. Above all else, we are best friends, and have the best time together!

MK: You wish to bring more girls into water sports. What according to you are the common myths that prevent the participation of girls in this sport?

Katya: As a population, we are taught to be wary of the water, especially of the ocean. Not many youngsters are encouraged to participate in water sports because of this fear of the unknown. Girls especially are always discouraged from taking part in activities where they are subject to the elements, for fear of turning ‘dark' or their hair changing colour or being not feminine enough and overall less ‘marriageable'.

Other than that, there is a misconception that you need to be extremely fit or have a lot of upper body strength to kite. This is simply not true. While there is a certain minimum level of fitness and comfort in the water that is needed, the rest can be acquired during the learning process.

If taught properly, kiteboarding doesn't have to be dangerous and is not as difficult as it seems. Women who are smaller and lighter just need a smaller kite size, and in most cases have turned out to be skilled riders if they put in the work.

Rhea

MK:You learnt the sport in Spain and travelled a lot. What is the major difference in terms of training and mindset of the athletes in India and abroad?

Rhea: I would say the main difference for training is the plethora of kiting spots available abroad that are also easily accessible. Also the easy availability of kiting gear. It is a gear-intensive sport and it is very hard to find good kiting equipment in India.

Good equipment and consistent wind conditions play a major role in the training of athletes.

I think athletes abroad have a more competitive mindset. A huge community of coaches, and institutions that fund and support the growth of the sport and world-class athletes nurture this mindset.

Water sports is not a part of our culture in India. Very few people take it up as a leisure activity itself, let alone competing.

MK: Are instructors in India skilled enough to train and make our athletes world-class? Or is it one will have to travel abroad to become a good kiteboarder at an early stage so that he/she can do well in the early years of his/her youth?

Rhea: The more important thing to address I think is the quantity of instructors in India. There are only a handful. The sport is fairly new in India and there is a very small community ATM. (which is growing very rapidly though).

Training for an athlete especially in kiteboarding is not only about good instruction but also about having access to good equipment and the ability to spend maximum time on the water. I.e. live in a place with consistent wind.

MK: What would be your message for the young girls who wish to pick up an adventure sport and pursue a career in water sports?

Rhea: I would say 'Go for it'. Don't let anyone decide what feels good for you. Kiteboarding is not only a water sport but also a community you become a part of. Do it because it makes your soul happy. And if you think you're talented and can compete, don't let anyone tell you what a career should look like for you.

Nothing beats hard work and persistence in life.

Kiteboarding will change your life in ways more than you can imagine.