Mali World Cup melee prompts FIBA investigation

Sydney, September 27: FIBA has launched an investigation into a fight between Mali players following their Women's Basketball World Cup defeat to Serbia on Monday (September 26).

Tempers flared as Mali team-mates clashed in the mixed zone after they were beaten 81-68 at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre. Basketball's world governing body on Tuesday (September 27) confirmed it was looking into the unsavoury scenes.

"FIBA acknowledged today that there was an altercation between Mali players in the mixed zone following the Group B game Serbia-Mali at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022," a FIBA statement said.

"Following the incident, FIBA has opened an investigation. Once the investigation is concluded, FIBA will decide on any applicable disciplinary measures."

Mali are bottom of their group after losing all five matches.