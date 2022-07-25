New Delhi, July 25: The first Khelo India Women's Fencing League & Ranking tournament got underway at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium on Monday.

The tournament is organised by the Fencing Association of India under the aegis of Sports Authority of India & Khelo India. The tournament is hosted by Delhi State Fencing Association from July 25th to July 29th.

FAI is introducing a structure for Fencing in the country by introducing a Ranking system for the National Championships. The four day tournament will see participation of over 350 women fencers across India.

On the sidelines of the Women's League, the Men's Ranking Tournament will also be conducted which will see more than 500 fencers participating. The competition will be conducted in Cadet, Juniour and Senior categories in the disciplines of Epee, Foil & Sabre.

During the inauguration of the event, Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, Fencing Association of India said, "It is the first time that there will be a ranking structure for the National Championships and we will be conducting ranking tournaments in three phases. We are determined to promote and support the women in Fencing as they have performed well in International events".

Advertisement Advertisement

There are 18 medal events in the tournament in which the Gold Medal winners will get Rs.50, 000, Silver Medal winners will get Rs.40, 000 and two fencers will get the bronze medal in each event which will fetch them Rs. 30,000. The 5th to 8th positions will also get a prize money of Rs.10, 000 each.

Bashir Ahmed Khan, Treasurer, Fencing Association of India said, "We are providing very good incentives to the winners in this championship which has not happened before. This will encourage the fencers in the country to take up the sport professionally."

The inauguration of the event was done by Director General, Sports Authority of India Shri. Sandip Pradhan IRS.

The other dignitaries present in the event were Rohit Bhardawaj ISS, Secretary, Sports Authority of India, Cdme. Pushpendra Kumar Garg (Retd.), CEO TOPS, Sports Authority of India, Ekta Vishnoi, Senior Director, Sports Authority of India, Rajeev Mehta, President, Fencing Association of India, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Treasurer, Fencing Association of India and Harpreet Singh, Secretary General, Delhi State Fencing Association.

Source: Media Release