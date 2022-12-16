Five Reasons To Be Excited For Demetrious Johnson Vs. Adriano Moraes III

Singapore, December 16: An iconic rivalry will reach its thrilling climax when ONE Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson and former divisional king Adriano Moraes lock horns for the third time on 6 May, 2023.

The epic battle for the ONE Flyweight World Title will headline ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Championship's long-awaited debut event on U.S. soil, which goes down at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

The two first met in 2021 when Moares claimed a second-round stoppage to dethrone Johnson, but the flyweight king made a comeback a year later when he stopped Moraes to reclaim the title in 2022.

With the score locked at 1-1, here are five reasons that fans are excited to see the trilogy go down.

#1 The World's Best Flyweight Will Be Decided

Johnson came to ONE in 2019 after a record-breaking run in North America, and he went on to win the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix to cement his status as king of the flyweight prospects.

Moraes, who was World Champion at that time, was gung-ho to show the world who the real boss of the division was when the pair met for the first time in April 2021, however.

And he did just that, retaining his belt by stopping the American superstar in the second round. But in a cruel twist of fate, Johnson returned the favor in their rematch in August this year, finishing the Brazilian in the fourth frame to claim the coveted crown.

With two jaw-dropping performances so far, their third World Title tilt will truly showcase who deserves the top stop and ultimate bragging rights.

#2 It's A Historic Main Event

ONE Fight Night 10 represents a landmark moment for ONE Championship. Aside from having to battle for flyweight gold, Johnson and Moraes carry the responsibility of headlining the event that will take the Singapore-based promotion into an exciting new chapter.

Both superstars have shown they can thrive on big occasions, so fans should expect them to put on a thrilling spectacle.

#3 Lightning Could Strike A Third Time

Moraes shocked the world when he handed Johnson his first career finish via a flying knee in their first meeting. But incredibly, "Mighty Mouse" did the same thing in their rematch.

He stopped "Mikinho" with a flying knee, leaving the Brazilian with his first-ever KO defeat. It would seem unlikely that the trilogy would end in a similar fashion. But who could write it off?

#4 They're Armed With More Knowledge Than Ever

Having shared the Circle for six rounds over two thrilling encounters, Johnson and Moraes have seen and felt almost everything their opponent brings to the table.

With such an innate knowledge of each other's skill set, the third bout should be a chess match of the highest caliber.

#5 Home Advantage Could Make The Difference

"Mighty Mouse" will be fighting on home soil for the first time since 2018. The AMC Pankration representative will be desperate to add another incredible chapter to his legendary career in front of his home fans.

It's worth noting, however, that Moraes trains in America and has claimed it as his home for some time, so he'll be just as eager to register a win on U.S. shores.

Source: Media Release