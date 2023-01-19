Five Reasons To Watch ONE Friday Night Fights 1

Bangkok, January 19: A new chapter in the sport of Muay Thai begins this weekend, as ONE Championship makes its historic debut at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Friday Night Fights 1 is the first of the Singapore-based promotion's weekly events planned for the venue in 2023, and the six-fight card is set to kick the series off in style on 20 January.

Here are five reasons you should tune into the action on Friday (January 20) night:

#1 A Historic Night For Muay Thai

ONE Friday Night Fights 1 is the start of something special. Not only for ONE but for the sport of Muay Thai at large.

The promotion's collaboration with Lumpinee Boxing Stadium promises to bring greater opportunities for Muay Thai fighters and investment in the sport globally.

By jumping on the wagon from the start, fans can not only see the established names on offer throw down, but they can also be witness to the rise of a slew of up-and-coming striking stars signed to ONE.

#2 Fierce Striking Action

ONE Championship has revolutionized the way Muay Thai is contested by showcasing the sport in four-ounce gloves.

Muay Thai in smaller gloves always brings fireworks, and the action at Lumpinee Stadium promises to be no different.

#3 Muangthai Returns

Muangthai PK.Saenchai is a firm fan favorite for his all-action fighting style. "Elbow Zombie" took ONE's 2022 Muay Thai Fight Of The Year award alongside Liam Harrison for their crazy, one-round war at ONE 156 in April, and he all thrills audiences when he takes to the Circle.

Now Muangthai is back on home soil and ready to take on Uzbek striking standout Mavlud Tupiev in what could well be a Fight of the Night contender.

#4 A Rising Star Takes Meets a Muay Thai Legend

Muay Thai legend Seksan Or. Kwanmuang makes his highly anticipated ONE debut this weekend when he takes on rising Australian star Tyson Harrison.

"The Man Who Yields To No One" is a much-loved fighter on the local scene thanks to his famously aggressive fighting style, and he promises to bring more of the same to the Circle on Friday night.

Standing opposite him is a rising star. "John Wayne Noi" is a hard-hitting Muay Thai specialist, who is desperate to spoil Seksan's debut and announce himself as the next big thing in the sport.

#5 International MMA Stars Ready To Make A Splash

If MMA is more your flavor, then ONE Friday Night Fights 1 also has something in store. A pair of MMA bouts have been mixed into the predominantly Muay Thai card, including the debut of three promotional newcomers.

Brazilian submission specialist Richard Godoy meets Russia's Alexy Lyapunov in a lightweight showdown, while Japan's Akihiro Fujisawa takes on American wrestling standout Colton Kielbasa at flyweight.

Only Fujisawa has ONE experience, and you can bet that the debutants will be hungry to make a good impression in their first outings on the global stage.

