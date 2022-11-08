Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix Final: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs Panpayak Jitmuangnon set for ONE 164

Singapore, November 8: The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship Final between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Panpayak Jitmuangnon is set to be decided on December 3 in ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks.

Kiatmoo9 and Jitmuangnon will add an incredible eighth chapter to their storied rivalry at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, and this time it will be for the illustrious tournament's silver belt.

Second-ranked contender Panpayak holds a 4-2-1 lead in the series, but he went down to a unanimous decision loss in his last encounter with #1-ranked Superlek at ONE: NO SURRENDER in July 2020.

"The Kicking Machine" tore through the Grand Prix to book his place in the final. The 27-year-old opened his campaign with a dominant victory over Taiki Naito in the quarterfinals at ONE 157, and he followed that up by finishing Walter Goncalves in just over 90 seconds in the semifinals at ONE Fight Night 1.

Panpayak, on the other hand, has had to come from further afield to earn his place in the last two.

The 26-year-old was slated to face Josue Cruz in an alternate bout at ONE 157, but the Mexican was drafted into the quarterfinal bracket to replace an injured Jonathan Haggerty. That switch left the multiple-time Lumpinee Stadium World Champion without an opponent.

His luck turned when Rodtang Jitmuangnon had to withdraw from his semifinal bout against Savvas Michael at ONE Fight Night 1. Panpayak stepped in and took full advantage, knocking Michael out with a head kick to put himself on a collision course with his old rival.

The final was originally set for ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade last month, but an injury to Superlek caused the postponement of the much-anticipated matchup.

The duo will now lock horns at ONE 164, where not only the coveted ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix Championship belt will be on the line but also the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title shot that comes with it.

Both Superlek and Panpayak are sure to keep a close eye on ONE Fight Night 4 on November 19 in the interim, as longtime ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his belt against ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Joseph Lasiri.

The winner of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World title bout at ONE Fight Night 4 will be the likely opponent for whoever emerges with the Grand Prix silver belt at ONE 164.

In the meantime, ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee takes place Saturday, 19 November, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets can be purchased here.

Source: Media Release