Popovich and Nowitzki among 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame candidates

New York, December 22: Gregg Popovich and Dirk Nowitzki have been named among the eligible candidates for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Legendary coach Popovich has won five NBA titles with the San Antonio Spurs, and is one of a number of people named as a contender in their first year of eligibility.

Popovich is a perhaps surprise inclusion, with it previously unknown when he would qualify to be recommended for the honour.

Other potential inductees include Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Dwyane Wade, while the 1976 U.S. Olympic women's basketball team also made the list.

The finalists for the class of 2023 will be announced on February 17 during All-Star weekend, before the final nominees are named on April 1 during the NCAA Final Four.

The players will then be enshrined on August 11 in historic Springfield, Massachusetts, where the sport of basketball was invented.