HCL Announces Its First Cycling Initiative - HCL Cyclothon

Noida, January 20: HCL, a leading global conglomerate, on Thursday (January 19) announced the launch of its first cycling initiative, the HCL Cyclothon, which is set to be held on March 19, 2023 in Noida.

Through this initiative, HCL aims to create a platform for professional cyclists to showcase their talent, inspire and motivate a new generation of cyclists to take up this sport in India.

The first HCL Cyclothon will be organized in association with the Uttar Pradesh Government and registrations for the event are open till 28 February 2023 and details are available at www.hclcyclothon.com.

The event was attended by thirty amateur and three national cycling champions including Shiven (Mountain Biking), Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Road Race) and Swasti Singh (Road Race).

Cycling Federation of India, the national governing body of cycle racing in India will provide technical support basis their knowledge and expertise. The total prize purse of this initiative is Rs. 32 lakhs which is the highest in India for any cycling race.

HCL Cyclothon will cater to professional cyclists as well as amateurs across age groups and categories including:

Category Description Age-group Distance Professionals (CFI-certified cyclists) Only CFI licenced cyclists can participate in this category. 19-35 years 60km Road Race Amateur This is open for Road and MTB (mountain bike) Registration required. Elite: 18-35 years; Masters: 35+ years 60km Road race, 30km MTB race (Mountain Bike) Green Ride It’s a non-competitive ride to encourage cycling as an activity to stay fit and healthy. Corporates, RWAs and college students can register and participate in this category. 18+ years 15km

Mr. Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Govt of Uttar Pradesh through a video byte said, "Encouraging sports is a priority for the UP Government and over the past few years, the govt has made significant contributions in promoting sports and help foster a sports culture in the state.

"Considering the growing awareness of the benefits of cycling and the government's thrust on environmental-friendly mobility, we are happy to be associated with HCL Cyclothon. This event is starting at a very opportune time when India has taken up the G-20 leadership and Noida is one of the host cities."