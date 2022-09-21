Heavyweight Grand Prix promises to shake up ONE circle

Bengaluru, September 21: ONE Championship will host yet another prestigious World Grand Prix, this time with the biggest men that the organization has on its roster.

Following successful tournaments for the atomweight, flyweight, and featherweight divisions, it's now time for the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

Four of the most powerful heavyweights will square off at ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai on Thursday, September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The tournament has even attracted Roman Kryklia, the reigning ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion, who is yet to be defeated inside the Circle and currently has an 11-fight winning streak.

The Ukrainian's most recent fight ended in a first-round knockout against Murat "The Butcher" Aygun at ONE X this past March. In the semifinals of the Grand Prix, Kryklia will face Brazilian heavyweight Guto Inocente, who is widely considered to be a very dangerous man.

Inocente's striking record is 40-10, and 19 of those victories have come via knockout. So far, the 36-year-old has dropped two opponents inside the Circle. His most recent win came in the first round at ONE 158 this past June, when he finished Rade Opacic with a heavy punch to the body.

Iranian juggernaut Iraj Azizpour will make his third appearance in the Circle as one half of the other side of the semifinal bracket. Since making his ONE debut in 2021, the Tehran-based fighter has won two consecutive fights. His most recent victory was a second-round knockout of Ismael "Mr. Pain" Londt at ONE: LIGHTS OUT this past March.

In the semifinals, Azizpour must overcome Bruno Chaves, who promises to be a difficult challenge. Although this is Chaves' first time competing in the Circle, he is certainly no stranger to martial arts.

Despite his nickname, "Mohamed Ali's" first love was Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. However, he eventually moved on to mixed martial arts and kickboxing.

The 30-year-old's experience could pose a problem for Azizpour's attempts to end the fight quickly, evident by his 18-1 record in Muay Thai.

This tournament promises to be one of the most exciting in ONE's history, so catch all the action at ONE 161 on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2, starting with the lead card at 3:30 PM IST followed by the main card at 6 PM IST on September 29, 2022.

Source: Media Release