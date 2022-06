HS Bhogal Memorial 6 Red Snooker tournament: Top cueists from India confirm entries

New Delhi, June 25: The HS Bhogal Memorial 6 Red Snooker Tournament is attracting entries from all the top players from the North Zone Circuit. The Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association had, earlier this month, announced that it is going to organise the HS Bhogal Memorial North Zone 6 Red Snooker Tournament from July 26, 2022 at Megapool Academy, in New Delhi's Dwaraka. The tournament carries total prize money of Rs 1.50 lakhs.

Cueists who have confirmed so far their entries so far:

Anuj Uppal (Delhi, World Senior Runner Up)

Shoiab Khan (National Jr. Snooker Championship)

Aayush Mittal (Uttar Pradesh Champion)

Ranbir Duggal (Chandigarh Champion)

Tournament Director, Manmeet Bhatia is hopeful that considering the response the tournament will be very closely contested in the North Zone Circuit.

Ravi Tandon, Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association (DBSA) Secretary has claimed that after the COVID-19 pandemic this is going to be a major tournament in Delhi this year. The tournament is being organised in the memory of HS Bhogal, who died in January 2022 and was Joint Secretary of DBSA for over 35 years. He was also a professional coach in Delhi and played an influential role in nurturing budding talents.

The President of DBSA, Vijay Goel said, "Although snooker is interesting and attractive, you can learn the basics from Billiards. It is heartening to note that cue sports is back in the Asian Games after two decades and the Federation has chalked out plans to win maximum medals in the sport in the Asian Games 2030 in Doha."

The 6 Red Snooker tournament will be followed by the Wilson Jones Delhi State XXXXV Billiards & Snooker Championship in the month of September. This is also the birth centenary year of Late Wilson Jones, who was the first Indian to win the World Amateur Billiards Title in 1958.

Speaking about the enormous contribution of Wilson Jones to the cue-sport in India, Secretary of DBSA, Ravi Tandon said, "Wilson Jones inspired and gave a new lease to North Zone cueists, especially Ramesh Khanna, Tarun Chandra, Subhash Sud, US Chadha, Bunny Dalmia and they made a big name at a later stage." National champion Manan Chandra is the son of Tarun Chandra.

Wilson Jones first played the tournament back in 1978, to promote the sport. The HS Bhogal memorial tournament is being organised in the 6 Red Snooker format, to encourage more youngsters to take up the sport.

Speaking about the event, tournament director Manmeet Bhatia explained, "Youngsters opt for 6 red snooker more than ten and fifteen red formats. The six-red format is brief and more engaging. In order to attract more budding talents, the 6 Red Snooker tournament is being held."

He further explained that the frame finishes in almost ten minutes which makes it easier to follow than the formats which take a longer duration to finish.

Source: Media Release