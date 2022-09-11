I want a fight with Tyson Fury, it will be very hype, says WBC heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk

New Delhi, Sep 11: WBC heavyweight champion Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Usyk successfully defended his belt against English boxer Anthony Joshua in a rematch in August. The Ukrainian is now trying to shift his focus to the proposed fight with legendary boxer Tyson Fury. Fury has already started challenging Usyk for a fight next year.

Usyk holds the Ring magazine heavyweight title since 2022, and the undisputed cruiserweight title from 2018 to 2019. He is the first cruiserweight champion to hold all four major world titles. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Ukrainian boxers of all time.

With his victory over Joshua, Usyk became one of only three boxers to have unified the cruiserweight world titles and become a world heavyweight champion, joining Evander Holyfield and David Haye. While preparing for the upcoming bouts which are already scheduled, the Ukrainian is also keeping an eye on the challenges thrown by Fury and wishes to face Gypsy King.

The 35-year-old in an email interaction with MyKhel spoke about the highly anticipated proposed fight with Fury, one fight he would want to contest and his contribution to his country which is being ravaged by war with Russia.

Here are the excerpts:

MyKhel: Tyson Fury has already started to prepare to see you in the ring next year. What are your thoughts on this challenge?

Usyk: Many people want this fight - in the boxing world and in general. We don't know what Fury thinks - well, he's Tyson Fury, and he's a very wild guy. I would really like to see this fight happen next year.

MK: The one fight you would want to contest to prove you are the best in the world and why?

Usyk: I want a fight with Tyson Fury, it will be very hype. He says that he is the king of kings, he beats everyone, he will beat everyone, calls people things and all that. I would really like to see this fight happen next year. But if it is not Tyson Fury, then there is no interest in boxing with anyone else.

MK: Ukraine as a nation is going through a lot due to the war against Russia. What are you doing to help the people back home?

Usyk: Usyk Foundation has been open since February 24 or 25. Before that, it was already being developed, but simply to help people; after the war began in our country, this fund works for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for displaced persons, and for people who simply need help. This is a very large team of people who work with me and are very happy to fulfil their duties. Each of them is in its place. And we will do everything in our power to help people who need help.