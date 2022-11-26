IBA Youth Mens and Womens World Boxing Championships 2022: India trio bags Gold, two settled with Silvers

Young Indian star boxers Vishwanath Suresh, Vanshaj and Devika Ghorpade have recorded commanding 5-0 wins in their respective finals to clinch the gold medals at the IBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships 2022 in La Nucia, Spain. Thus, they have lived up to the billing as the trio were overwhelming favourites going into the finals.

Chennai-born Vishwanath handed India its first gold at the prestigious championships after thrashing Ronel Suyom of the Philippines without breaking a sweat in the men's 48kg final.

This came after Bhawna Sharma bagged the silver medal in the women's 48kg category as she conceded a 0-5 loss against Uzbekistan's Gulsevar Ganieva in the opening match of the day. Ashish (54kg) was the other Indian to finish with a silver medal. He went down fighting 1-4 against Japanese pugilist Yuta Sakai in a thrilling men's final.

Afterwards, the Youth Asian champion Vanshaj wrapped up the day in style for India by winning their third gold. The confident Sonipat-based boxer made light work of Demur Kajaia from Georgia in the men's 63.5kg summit clash.

Meanwhile, Devika, the Pune-born pugilist, added a second gold to India's tally when she dominated England's Lauren Mackie in the women's 52kg final.

