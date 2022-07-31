India at Commonwealth Games 2022: August 1 Schedule, Event Time in IST, Telecast and Live Streaming Info
On day 5 of the games and day 4 of the competition on Monday (August 1) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Indian athletes or players will be in action across various sports and events with weightlifters competing in medal rounds.
Also, the cyclists and swimmers - Sajan Prakash and Srihari Natarak will go through the qualifying rounds of their respective events to reach their medal rounds.
Meanwhile, two weightlifters - Harjinder Kaur and Ajay Singh - will be competing for the medal directly in the final at Birmingham 2022. Plus, boxers Amit Panghal, Ashish Kumar and Mohammed Hussamuddin will be in round of 16 action in their respective weight categories.
Also on Monday (August 1), the badminton team will be in mixed team semifinal action depending on their qualification, while the men's table tennis team will also be in last four action. Squash players will be in quarterfinals singles action.
The men's hockey team will play their second pool stage fixture, while one gymnast in final and 4 judokas including Sushila Devi also will be in action on an action packed day as India look to add more medals.
While Sushila will be directly contesting in the quarterfinal, the other three - Vijay Kumar Yadav, Jasleen Singh Saini and Suchika Tariyal - will start their respective events from the round of 16. All four will also compete in medal rounds depending on their progress.
Here is the Indian Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule for August 1:
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Round
|Time in IST
|August 1
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 81kg
|Final (Ajay Singh)
|2:15 PM
|August 1
|Judo
|Men’s 60
|Elimination & Medal Rounds (Vijay Kumar Yadav)
|2:30 PM to 6:30 PM
|August 1
|Judo
|Women’s 48kg
|Elimination & Medal Rounds (Sushila Devi Likmabam)
|2:30 PM to 6:30 PM
|August 1
|Judo
|Men’s 66kg
|Elimination & Medal Rounds (Jasleen Singh Saini)
|2:30 PM to 6:30 PM
|August 1
|Judo
|Women’s 57kg
|Elimination & Medal Rounds (Suchika Tariyal)
|2:30 PM to 6:30 PM
|August 1
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m Butterfly
|Heats 6 (Sajan Prakash)
|3:51 PM
|August 1
|Squash
|Women’s Singles
|Plate Quarterfinal (Sunanya Kuruvilla)
|4:30 PM
|August 1
|Boxing
|Men’s 51kg
|Round of 16 (Amit Panghal)
|4:45 PM
|August 1
|Boxing
|Men’s 57kg
|Round of 16 (Mohammed Hussamuddin)
|6 PM
|August 1
|Squash
|Women’s Singles
|Quarterfinal (Joshna Chinappa)
|6 PM
|August 1
|Cycling
|Women’s Keirin
|First Round
|6:32 PM
|August 1
|Gymnastics (Artistic)
|Women’s Vault
|Final (Pranati Nayak)
|6:40 PM
|August 1
|Cycling
|Men’s Points Race 40km
|Qualifying
|6:52 PM
|August 1
|Table Tennis
|Men’s Team
|Semifinal (India vs Nigeria)
|7 PM
|August 1
|Cycling
|Women’s Keirin
|First Round Repechage (If Qualified)
|7:42 PM
|August 1
|Cycling
|Men’s 1000m Time Trial
|Final
|8:02 PM
|August 1
|Hockey
|Men’s Team
|Pool Stage (India vs England)
|8:30 PM
|August 1
|Cycling
|Women’s Keirin
|Second Round
|9:17 PM
|August 1
|Cycling
|Women’s 10km Scratch Race
|Final
|9:37 PM
|August 1
|Cycling
|Women’s Keirin
|7-12 Final (If Qualified)
|9:52 PM
|August 1
|Badminton
|Mixed Team
|Semifinal 2 (If Qualified)
|10 PM
|August 1
|Cycling
|Women’s Keirin
|1-6 Final (If Qualified)
|10:05 PM
|August 1
|Cycling
|Men’s Points Race 40km
|Final (If Qualified)
|10:12 PM
|August 1
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 71kg
|Final (Harjinder Kaur)
|11:15 PM
|August 2
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m Butterfly
|Semifinals (If qualified, Sajan Prakash)
|12:27 AM/12:33 AM
|August 2
|Para Swimming
|Men’s 50m Butterfly S7
|Final (Suayash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan)
|12:46 AM
|August 2
|Boxing
|Men’s 80kg
|Round of 16 (Ashish Kumar)
|1 AM
|August 2
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m Backstroke
|Final (If qualified, Srihari Nataraj)
|1:07 AM