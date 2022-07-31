India at Commonwealth Games 2022: August 1 Schedule, Event Time in IST, Telecast and Live Streaming Info


On day 5 of the games and day 4 of the competition on Monday (August 1) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Indian athletes or players will be in action across various sports and events with weightlifters competing in medal rounds.

Also, the cyclists and swimmers - Sajan Prakash and Srihari Natarak will go through the qualifying rounds of their respective events to reach their medal rounds.

Meanwhile, two weightlifters - Harjinder Kaur and Ajay Singh - will be competing for the medal directly in the final at Birmingham 2022. Plus, boxers Amit Panghal, Ashish Kumar and Mohammed Hussamuddin will be in round of 16 action in their respective weight categories.

Also on Monday (August 1), the badminton team will be in mixed team semifinal action depending on their qualification, while the men's table tennis team will also be in last four action. Squash players will be in quarterfinals singles action.

The men's hockey team will play their second pool stage fixture, while one gymnast in final and 4 judokas including Sushila Devi also will be in action on an action packed day as India look to add more medals.

While Sushila will be directly contesting in the quarterfinal, the other three - Vijay Kumar Yadav, Jasleen Singh Saini and Suchika Tariyal - will start their respective events from the round of 16. All four will also compete in medal rounds depending on their progress.

Here is the Indian Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule for August 1:

DateSportEventRoundTime in IST
August 1WeightliftingMen’s 81kgFinal (Ajay Singh)2:15 PM
August 1JudoMen’s 60Elimination & Medal Rounds (Vijay Kumar Yadav)2:30 PM to 6:30 PM
August 1JudoWomen’s 48kgElimination & Medal Rounds (Sushila Devi Likmabam)2:30 PM to 6:30 PM
August 1JudoMen’s 66kgElimination & Medal Rounds (Jasleen Singh Saini)2:30 PM to 6:30 PM
August 1JudoWomen’s 57kgElimination & Medal Rounds (Suchika Tariyal)2:30 PM to 6:30 PM
August 1SwimmingMen’s 100m ButterflyHeats 6 (Sajan Prakash)3:51 PM
August 1SquashWomen’s SinglesPlate Quarterfinal (Sunanya Kuruvilla)4:30 PM
August 1BoxingMen’s 51kgRound of 16 (Amit Panghal)4:45 PM
August 1BoxingMen’s 57kgRound of 16 (Mohammed Hussamuddin)6 PM
August 1SquashWomen’s SinglesQuarterfinal (Joshna Chinappa)6 PM
August 1CyclingWomen’s KeirinFirst Round6:32 PM
August 1Gymnastics (Artistic)Women’s VaultFinal (Pranati Nayak)6:40 PM
August 1CyclingMen’s Points Race 40kmQualifying6:52 PM
August 1Table TennisMen’s TeamSemifinal (India vs Nigeria)7 PM
August 1CyclingWomen’s KeirinFirst Round Repechage (If Qualified)7:42 PM
August 1CyclingMen’s 1000m Time TrialFinal8:02 PM
August 1HockeyMen’s TeamPool Stage (India vs England)8:30 PM
August 1CyclingWomen’s KeirinSecond Round9:17 PM
August 1CyclingWomen’s 10km Scratch RaceFinal9:37 PM
August 1CyclingWomen’s Keirin7-12 Final (If Qualified)9:52 PM
August 1BadmintonMixed TeamSemifinal 2 (If Qualified)10 PM
August 1CyclingWomen’s Keirin1-6 Final (If Qualified)10:05 PM
August 1CyclingMen’s Points Race 40kmFinal (If Qualified)10:12 PM
August 1WeightliftingWomen’s 71kgFinal (Harjinder Kaur)11:15 PM
August 2SwimmingMen’s 100m ButterflySemifinals (If qualified, Sajan Prakash)12:27 AM/12:33 AM
August 2Para SwimmingMen’s 50m Butterfly S7Final (Suayash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan)12:46 AM
August 2BoxingMen’s 80kgRound of 16 (Ashish Kumar)1 AM
August 2SwimmingMen’s 50m BackstrokeFinal (If qualified, Srihari Nataraj)1:07 AM
Published On July 31, 2022

