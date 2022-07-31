India at Commonwealth Games 2022: August 1 Schedule, Event Time in IST, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

On day 5 of the games and day 4 of the competition on Monday (August 1) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Indian athletes or players will be in action across various sports and events with weightlifters competing in medal rounds.

Also, the cyclists and swimmers - Sajan Prakash and Srihari Natarak will go through the qualifying rounds of their respective events to reach their medal rounds.

Meanwhile, two weightlifters - Harjinder Kaur and Ajay Singh - will be competing for the medal directly in the final at Birmingham 2022. Plus, boxers Amit Panghal, Ashish Kumar and Mohammed Hussamuddin will be in round of 16 action in their respective weight categories.

Also on Monday (August 1), the badminton team will be in mixed team semifinal action depending on their qualification, while the men's table tennis team will also be in last four action. Squash players will be in quarterfinals singles action.

The men's hockey team will play their second pool stage fixture, while one gymnast in final and 4 judokas including Sushila Devi also will be in action on an action packed day as India look to add more medals.

While Sushila will be directly contesting in the quarterfinal, the other three - Vijay Kumar Yadav, Jasleen Singh Saini and Suchika Tariyal - will start their respective events from the round of 16. All four will also compete in medal rounds depending on their progress.

Here is the Indian Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule for August 1: