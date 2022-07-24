India at Commonwealth Games: Year-wise Performance, Medals Tally and Indian Gold Medal Winners List

India has won over 500 medals in 18 appearances at the Commonwealth Games, an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations.

The Commonwealth Games has been held once in four years since it's inception in 1930. However, the games were cancelled in 1942 and 1946 because of the Second World War.

India has competed at the Commonwealth Games in all but four edition - the inaugural edition in 1930, fourth edition in 1950, seventh edition in 1962 and then the thirteenth edition in 1986.

Since their first appearance in 1930, where they won a single bronze, India has won a medal in all but two editions they have competed in, the 1938 and 1954 editions.

India has won a total of 503 medals, including 181 golds and are fourth in overall medals tally behind leaders Australia, second-placed England and third-placed Canada.

The CWG has so far been hosted by 18 different cities of the Commonwealth of Nations. And India has hosted one edition in 2010, when they finished 2nd and had the best-ever haul of 102 medals including 38 golds.

India has won their most medals in Shooting followed by Weightlifting and Wrestling. Indian shooters have so far won 135 medals, including 63 golds and 44 silvers.

Here is a look at India performance, medal tally and gold medal winners list at the Commonwealth Games so far: