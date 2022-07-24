India at Commonwealth Games: Year-wise Performance, Medals Tally and Indian Gold Medal Winners List
India has won over 500 medals in 18 appearances at the Commonwealth Games, an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations.
The Commonwealth Games has been held once in four years since it's inception in 1930. However, the games were cancelled in 1942 and 1946 because of the Second World War.
India has competed at the Commonwealth Games in all but four edition - the inaugural edition in 1930, fourth edition in 1950, seventh edition in 1962 and then the thirteenth edition in 1986.
Since their first appearance in 1930, where they won a single bronze, India has won a medal in all but two editions they have competed in, the 1938 and 1954 editions.
India has won a total of 503 medals, including 181 golds and are fourth in overall medals tally behind leaders Australia, second-placed England and third-placed Canada.
The CWG has so far been hosted by 18 different cities of the Commonwealth of Nations. And India has hosted one edition in 2010, when they finished 2nd and had the best-ever haul of 102 medals including 38 golds.
India has won their most medals in Shooting followed by Weightlifting and Wrestling. Indian shooters have so far won 135 medals, including 63 golds and 44 silvers.
Here is a look at India performance, medal tally and gold medal winners list at the Commonwealth Games so far:
|Year
|Host City
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Final Position
|2018
|Gold Coast, Australia
|26
|20
|20
|66
|3rd
|2014
|Glasgow, Scotland
|15
|30
|19
|64
|5th
|2010
|New Delhi, India
|38
|27
|36
|101
|2nd
|2006
|Melbourne, Australia
|22
|17
|11
|50
|4th
|2002
|Manchester, England
|30
|22
|17
|69
|4th
|1998
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|7
|10
|8
|25
|7th
|1994
|Victoria, Canada
|6
|11
|7
|24
|6th
|1990
|Auckland, New Zealand
|13
|8
|11
|32
|5th
|1986
|Edinburgh, Scotland
|did not participate
|1982
|Brisbane, Australia
|5
|8
|3
|16
|6th
|1978
|Edmonton, Canada
|5
|4
|6
|15
|6th
|1974
|Christchurch, New Zealand
|4
|8
|3
|15
|6th
|1970
|Edinburgh, Scotland
|5
|3
|4
|12
|6th
|1966
|Kingston, Jamaica
|3
|4
|3
|10
|8th
|1962
|Perth, Australia
|did not participate
|1958
|Cardiff, Wales
|2
|1
|0
|3
|8th
|1954
|Vancouver, Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|1950
|Auckland, New Zealand
|did not participate
|1938
|Sydney, Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|1934
|London, England
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12th
|1930
|Hamilton, Canada
|did not participate
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Shooting
|63
|44
|28
|135
|Weightlifting
|43
|48
|34
|125
|Wrestling
|43
|37
|22
|102
|Boxing
|8
|12
|17
|37
|Badminton
|7
|7
|11
|25
|Table tennis
|6
|4
|10
|20
|Athletics
|5
|10
|13
|28
|Archery
|3
|1
|4
|8
|Hockey
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Squash
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Tennis
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Judo
|0
|3
|5
|8
|Gymnastics
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Swimming
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year
|Medallist(s)
|Sport
|Event
|2018
|Neeraj Chopra
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|2018
|Saina Nehwal
|Badminton
|Women's Singles
|2018
|Team India
|Badminton
|Mixed Team
|2018
|Gaurav Solanki
|Boxing
|Men's 52kg
|2018
|Vikas Krishan
|Boxing
|Men's 75kg
|2018
|MC Mary Kom
|Boxing
|Women's 45-48kg
|2018
|Jitu Rai
|Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Pistol
|2018
|Anish
|Shooting
|Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
|2018
|Sanjeev Rajput
|Shooting
|Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
|2018
|Manu Bhaker
|Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Pistol
|2018
|Heena Sidhu
|Shooting
|Women's 25m Pistol
|2018
|Tejaswini Sawant
|Shooting
|Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
|2018
|Shreyasi Singh
|Shooting
|Women's Double Trap
|2018
|Manika Batra
|Table Tennis
|Women's Singles
|2018
|Team India
|Table Tennis
|Men's Team
|2018
|Team India
|Table Tennis
|Women's Team
|2018
|Sathish Kumar Sivalingam
|Weightlifting
|Men's 77kg
|2018
|Venkat Rahul Ragala
|Weightlifting
|Men's 85kg
|2018
|Mirabai Chanu
|Weightlifting
|Women's 48kg
|2018
|Sanjita Chanu
|Weightlifting
|Women's 53kg
|2018
|Punam Yadav
|Weightlifting
|Women's 69kg
|2018
|Sumit
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 125 kg
|2018
|Rahul Aware
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 57 kg
|2018
|Bajrang Punia
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 65 kg
|2018
|Sushil Kumar
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 74 kg
|2018
|Vinesh Phogat
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 50 kg
|2014
|Vikas Gowda
|Athletics
|Men's Discus Throw
|2014
|Parupalli Kashyap
|Badminton
|Men's Singles
|2014
|Abhinav Bindra
|Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Rifle
|2014
|Apurvi Chandela
|Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Rifle
|2014
|Rahi Sarnobat
|Shooting
|Women's 25m Air Pistol
|2014
|Jitu Rai
|Shooting
|Men's 50m Pistol
|2014
|Team India
|Squash
|Women's Doubles
|2014
|Sanjita Chanu
|Weightlifting
|Women's 48kg
|2014
|Sukhen Dey
|Weightlifting
|Men's 56kg
|2014
|Sathish Sivalingam
|Weightlifting
|Men's 77kg
|2014
|Babita Kumari
|Wrestling
|Women's 55kg
|2014
|Amit Amit Kumar
|Wrestling
|Men's 57kg
|2014
|Yogeshwar Dutt
|Wrestling
|Men's 65kg
|2014
|Sushil Kumar
|Wrestling
|Men's 74kg
|2010
|Rahul Banerjee
|Archery
|Men's Individual Recurve
|2010
|Deepika Kumari
|Archery
|Women's Individual Recurve
|2010
|Team India
|Archery
|Women's Team Recurve
|2010
|Team India
|Athletics
|Women's 4x400m Relay
|2010
|Krishna Poonia
|Athletics
|Women's Discus Throw
|2010
|Team India
|Badminton
|Women's Doubles
|2010
|Saina Nehwal
|Badminton
|Women's Singles
|2010
|Suranjoy Singh
|Boxing
|Men's 52kg
|2010
|Manoj Kumar
|Boxing
|Men's 64kg
|2010
|Paramjeet Samota
|Boxing
|Men's +91kg
|2010
|Omkar Singh
|Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Pistol
|2010
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Pistol (Pair)
|2010
|Team India
|Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Pistol (Pair)
|2010
|Gagan Narang
|Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Rifle
|2010
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Rifle (Pair)
|2010
|Vijay Kumar
|Shooting
|Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
|2010
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Pair)
|2010
|Anisa Sayyed
|Shooting
|Women's 25m Sport Pistol
|2010
|Team India
|Shooting
|Women's 25m Sport Pistol (Pair)
|2010
|Omkar Singh
|Shooting
|Men's 50m Free Pistol
|2010
|Gagan Narang
|Shooting
|Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position
|2010
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position (Pair)
|2010
|Harpreet Singh
|Shooting
|Men's Centre Fire Pistol
|2010
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair)
|2010
|Team India
|Table Tennis
|Men's Doubles
|2010
|Team India
|Table Tennis
|Women's Team
|2010
|Somdev Devvarman
|Tennis
|Men's Singles
|2010
|Renu Bala Chanu
|Weightlifting
|Women's 58kg
|2010
|Ravi Kumar Katulu
|Weightlifting
|Men's 69kg
|2010
|Geeta Phogat
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 55kg
|2010
|Alka Tomar
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 59kg
|2010
|Yogeshwar Dutt
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 60kg
|2010
|Sushil Kumar
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 66kg
|2010
|Anita
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 67kg
|2010
|Narsingh Pancham Yadav
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 74kg
|2010
|Rajender Kumar
|Wrestling
|Men's Greco-Roman 55kg
|2010
|Ravinder Singh
|Wrestling
|Men's Greco-Roman 60kg
|2010
|Sanjay
|Wrestling
|Men's Greco-Roman 74kg
|2010
|Anil Kumar
|Wrestling
|Men's Greco-Roman 96kg
|2006
|Akhil Kumar
|Boxing
|Men's 54kg
|2006
|Samaresh Jung
|Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Pistol
|2006
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Pistol (Pair)
|2006
|Gagan Narang
|Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Rifle
|2006
|Tejaswini Sawant
|Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Rifle
|2006
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Rifle (Pair)
|2006
|Team India
|Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Rifle (Pair)
|2006
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Pair)
|2006
|Team India
|Shooting
|Women's 25m Sport Pistol (Pair)
|2006
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 25m Standard Pistol (Pair)
|2006
|Samaresh Jung
|Shooting
|Men's 50m Free Pistol
|2006
|Gagan Narang
|Shooting
|Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position
|2006
|Anuja Jung
|Shooting
|Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position
|2006
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position (Pair)
|2006
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair)
|2006
|Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
|Shooting
|Men's Double Trap
|2006
|Vijay Kumar
|Shooting
|Men's Rapid Fire Pistol
|2006
|Sharath Kamal
|Table Tennis
|Men's Singles
|2006
|Team India
|Table Tennis
|Men's Team
|2006
|Geeta Rani
|Weightlifting
|Women's +75kg
|2006
|Kunjarani Devi Nameirakpam
|Weightlifting
|Women's 48kg
|2006
|Yumnam Chanu
|Weightlifting
|Women's 58kg
|2002
|Mohammed Ali Qamar
|Boxing
|Men's 48kg
|2002
|Team India
|Hockey
|Women's Hockey
|2002
|Anjali Bhagwat
|Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Rifle
|2002
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Rifle (Pair)
|2002
|Team India
|Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Rifle (Pair)
|2002
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Pair)
|2002
|Jaspal Rana
|Shooting
|Men's 25m Standard Pistol
|2002
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 25m Standard Pistol (Pair)
|2002
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 50m Free Pistol (Pair)
|2002
|Charan Singh
|Shooting
|Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position
|2002
|Anjali Bhagwat
|Shooting
|Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position
|2002
|Team India
|Shooting
|Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position (Pair)
|2002
|Jaspal Rana
|Shooting
|Men's Centre Fire Pistol
|2002
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair)
|2002
|Rajyavardhan Singh
|Shooting
|Men's Double Trap
|2002
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's Double Trap (Pair)
|2002
|Kunjarani Devi Nameirakpam
|Weightlifting
|Women's 48kg Clean and Jerk
|2002
|Kunjarani Devi Nameirakpam
|Weightlifting
|Women's 48kg Combined
|2002
|Kunjarani Devi Nameirakpam
|Weightlifting
|Women's 48kg Snatch
|2002
|Sanamacha Chanu
|Weightlifting
|Women's 53kg Clean and Jerk
|2002
|Sanamacha Chanu
|Weightlifting
|Women's 53kg Combined
|2002
|Sanamacha Chanu
|Weightlifting
|Women's 53kg Snatch
|2002
|Pratima Kumari
|Weightlifting
|Women's 63kg Clean and Jerk
|2002
|Pratima Kumari
|Weightlifting
|Women's 63kg Combined
|2002
|Shailaja Pujari
|Weightlifting
|Women's 75kg Clean and Jerk
|2002
|Shailaja Pujari
|Weightlifting
|Women's 75kg Combined
|2002
|Shailaja Pujari
|Weightlifting
|75kg Snatch
|2002
|Palwinder Singh Cheema
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 120kg
|2002
|Krishnan Kumar
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 55kg
|2002
|Ramesh Kumar
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 66kg
|1998
|Roopa Unnikrishnan
|Shooting
|Women's 50m Rifle Prone
|1998
|Jaspal Rana
|Shooting
|Men's Centre Fire Pistol
|1998
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair)
|1998
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's Trap (Pair)
|1998
|Dharmaraj Wilson
|Weightlifting
|Men's 56kg Clean and Jerk
|1998
|Arumugam K. Pandian
|Weightlifting
|Men's 56kg Combined
|1998
|Satheesha Rai
|Weightlifting
|Men's 77kg Snatch
|1994
|Jaspal Rana
|Shooting
|Men's Centre Fire Pistol
|1994
|Team India
|Shooting
|Centre Fire Pistol (Pair)
|1994
|Mansher Singh
|Shooting
|Men's Clay Pigeon Trap
|1994
|Badathala Adisekhar
|Weightlifting
|Men's 54kg Clean and Jerk
|1994
|Badathala Adisekhar
|Weightlifting
|Men's 54kg Combined
|1994
|Murgesan Veerasamy
|Weightlifting
|Men's 54kg Snatch
|1990
|Ashok Pandit
|Shooting
|Men's Centre Fire Pistol
|1990
|Chandersekaran Rajhavan
|Weightlifting
|Men's 52kg Clean and Jerk
|1990
|Chandersekaran Rajhavan
|Weightlifting
|Men's 52kg Combined
|1990
|Chandersekaran Rajhavan
|Weightlifting
|Men's 52kg Snatch
|1990
|Rangaswamy Punnuswamy
|Weightlifting
|Men's 56kg Clean and Jerk
|1990
|Rangaswamy Punnuswamy
|Weightlifting
|Men's 56kg Combined
|1990
|Rangaswamy Punnuswamy
|Weightlifting
|Men's 56kg Snatch
|1990
|Parvesh Chander Sharma
|Weightlifting
|Men's 60kg Clean and Jerk
|1990
|Parvesh Chander Sharma
|Weightlifting
|Men's 60kg Combined
|1990
|Paramjit Sharma
|Weightlifting
|Men's 67.5kg Clean and Jerk
|1990
|Paramjit Sharma
|Weightlifting
|Men's 67.5kg Combined
|1990
|Paramjit Sharma
|Weightlifting
|Men's 67.5kg Snatch
|1990
|Karnadhar Mondal
|Weightlifting
|Men's 75kg Snatch
|1982
|Syed Modi
|Badminton
|Men's Singles
|1982
|Ram Chander Sarang
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 48kg
|1982
|Mahabir Singh
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 52kg
|1982
|Jagminder Singh
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 68kg
|1982
|Rajinder Singh
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 74kg
|1978
|Prakash Padukone
|Badminton
|Men's Singles
|1978
|Ekambaraim Karunakaran
|Weightlifting
|Men's 52kg Combined
|1978
|Ashok Kumar
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 48kg
|1978
|Satvir Singh
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 57kg
|1978
|Rajinder Singh
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 74kg
|1974
|Sudesh Kumar
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 52kg
|1974
|Prem Nath
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 57kg
|1974
|Jagrup Singh
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 68kg
|1974
|Raghunath Pewar
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 74kg
|1970
|Ved Prakash
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 48kg
|1970
|Sudesh Kumar
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 52kg
|1970
|Udey Chand
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 68kg
|1970
|Mukhtiar Singh
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 74kg
|1970
|Harish Chandra Rajindra
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 82kg
|1966
|Bhim Singh
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 100kg
|1966
|Bishambar Singh
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 57kg
|1966
|Mukhtiar Singh
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 68kg
|1958
|Milkha Singh
|Athletics
|Men's 440 Yard
|1958
|Lila Ram
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 100kg