India at Commonwealth Games: Year-wise Performance, Medals Tally and Indian Gold Medal Winners List


India has won over 500 medals in 18 appearances at the Commonwealth Games, an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations.

The Commonwealth Games has been held once in four years since it's inception in 1930. However, the games were cancelled in 1942 and 1946 because of the Second World War.

India has competed at the Commonwealth Games in all but four edition - the inaugural edition in 1930, fourth edition in 1950, seventh edition in 1962 and then the thirteenth edition in 1986.

Since their first appearance in 1930, where they won a single bronze, India has won a medal in all but two editions they have competed in, the 1938 and 1954 editions.

India has won a total of 503 medals, including 181 golds and are fourth in overall medals tally behind leaders Australia, second-placed England and third-placed Canada.

The CWG has so far been hosted by 18 different cities of the Commonwealth of Nations. And India has hosted one edition in 2010, when they finished 2nd and had the best-ever haul of 102 medals including 38 golds.

India has won their most medals in Shooting followed by Weightlifting and Wrestling. Indian shooters have so far won 135 medals, including 63 golds and 44 silvers.

Here is a look at India performance, medal tally and gold medal winners list at the Commonwealth Games so far:

India performance and medals won at every CWG
YearHost CityGoldSilverBronzeTotalFinal Position
2018Gold Coast, Australia262020663rd
2014Glasgow, Scotland153019645th
2010New Delhi, India3827361012nd
2006Melbourne, Australia221711504th
2002Manchester, England302217694th
1998Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia7108257th
1994Victoria, Canada6117246th
1990Auckland, New Zealand13811325th
1986Edinburgh, Scotlanddid not participate
1982Brisbane, Australia583166th
1978Edmonton, Canada546156th
1974Christchurch, New Zealand483156th
1970Edinburgh, Scotland534126th
1966Kingston, Jamaica343108th
1962Perth, Australiadid not participate
1958Cardiff, Wales21038th
1954Vancouver, Canada0000-
1950Auckland, New Zealanddid not participate
1938Sydney, Australia0000-
1934London, England001112th
1930Hamilton, Canadadid not participate
Sport-wise medals won by India at CWG
SportGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Shooting634428135
Weightlifting434834125
Wrestling433722102
Boxing8121737
Badminton771125
Table tennis641020
Athletics5101328
Archery3148
Hockey1304
Squash1203
Tennis1124
Judo0358
Gymnastics0123
Swimming0011
Indian CWG gold medallists
YearMedallist(s)SportEvent
2018Neeraj ChopraAthleticsMen's Javelin Throw
2018Saina NehwalBadmintonWomen's Singles
2018Team IndiaBadmintonMixed Team
2018Gaurav SolankiBoxingMen's 52kg
2018Vikas KrishanBoxingMen's 75kg
2018MC Mary KomBoxingWomen's 45-48kg
2018Jitu RaiShootingMen's 10m Air Pistol
2018AnishShootingMen's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
2018Sanjeev RajputShootingMen's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
2018Manu BhakerShootingWomen's 10m Air Pistol
2018Heena SidhuShootingWomen's 25m Pistol
2018Tejaswini SawantShootingWomen's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
2018Shreyasi SinghShootingWomen's Double Trap
2018Manika BatraTable TennisWomen's Singles
2018Team IndiaTable TennisMen's Team
2018Team IndiaTable TennisWomen's Team
2018Sathish Kumar SivalingamWeightliftingMen's 77kg
2018Venkat Rahul RagalaWeightliftingMen's 85kg
2018Mirabai ChanuWeightliftingWomen's 48kg
2018Sanjita ChanuWeightliftingWomen's 53kg
2018Punam YadavWeightliftingWomen's 69kg
2018SumitWrestlingMen's Freestyle 125 kg
2018Rahul AwareWrestlingMen's Freestyle 57 kg
2018Bajrang PuniaWrestlingMen's Freestyle 65 kg
2018Sushil KumarWrestlingMen's Freestyle 74 kg
2018Vinesh PhogatWrestlingWomen's Freestyle 50 kg
2014Vikas GowdaAthleticsMen's Discus Throw
2014Parupalli KashyapBadmintonMen's Singles
2014Abhinav BindraShootingMen's 10m Air Rifle
2014Apurvi ChandelaShootingWomen's 10m Air Rifle
2014Rahi SarnobatShootingWomen's 25m Air Pistol
2014Jitu RaiShootingMen's 50m Pistol
2014Team IndiaSquashWomen's Doubles
2014Sanjita ChanuWeightliftingWomen's 48kg
2014Sukhen DeyWeightliftingMen's 56kg
2014Sathish SivalingamWeightliftingMen's 77kg
2014Babita KumariWrestlingWomen's 55kg
2014Amit Amit KumarWrestlingMen's 57kg
2014Yogeshwar DuttWrestlingMen's 65kg
2014Sushil KumarWrestlingMen's 74kg
2010Rahul BanerjeeArcheryMen's Individual Recurve
2010Deepika KumariArcheryWomen's Individual Recurve
2010Team IndiaArcheryWomen's Team Recurve
2010Team IndiaAthleticsWomen's 4x400m Relay
2010Krishna PooniaAthleticsWomen's Discus Throw
2010Team IndiaBadmintonWomen's Doubles
2010Saina NehwalBadmintonWomen's Singles
2010Suranjoy SinghBoxingMen's 52kg
2010Manoj KumarBoxingMen's 64kg
2010Paramjeet SamotaBoxingMen's +91kg
2010Omkar SinghShootingMen's 10m Air Pistol
2010Team IndiaShootingMen's 10m Air Pistol (Pair)
2010Team IndiaShootingWomen's 10m Air Pistol (Pair)
2010Gagan NarangShootingMen's 10m Air Rifle
2010Team IndiaShootingMen's 10m Air Rifle (Pair)
2010Vijay KumarShootingMen's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
2010Team IndiaShootingMen's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Pair)
2010Anisa SayyedShootingWomen's 25m Sport Pistol
2010Team IndiaShootingWomen's 25m Sport Pistol (Pair)
2010Omkar SinghShootingMen's 50m Free Pistol
2010Gagan NarangShootingMen's 50m Rifle 3 Position
2010Team IndiaShootingMen's 50m Rifle 3 Position (Pair)
2010Harpreet SinghShootingMen's Centre Fire Pistol
2010Team IndiaShootingMen's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair)
2010Team IndiaTable TennisMen's Doubles
2010Team IndiaTable TennisWomen's Team
2010Somdev DevvarmanTennisMen's Singles
2010Renu Bala ChanuWeightliftingWomen's 58kg
2010Ravi Kumar KatuluWeightliftingMen's 69kg
2010Geeta PhogatWrestlingWomen's Freestyle 55kg
2010Alka TomarWrestlingWomen's Freestyle 59kg
2010Yogeshwar DuttWrestlingMen's Freestyle 60kg
2010Sushil KumarWrestlingMen's Freestyle 66kg
2010AnitaWrestlingWomen's Freestyle 67kg
2010Narsingh Pancham YadavWrestlingMen's Freestyle 74kg
2010Rajender KumarWrestlingMen's Greco-Roman 55kg
2010Ravinder SinghWrestlingMen's Greco-Roman 60kg
2010SanjayWrestlingMen's Greco-Roman 74kg
2010Anil KumarWrestlingMen's Greco-Roman 96kg
2006Akhil KumarBoxingMen's 54kg
2006Samaresh JungShootingMen's 10m Air Pistol
2006Team IndiaShootingMen's 10m Air Pistol (Pair)
2006Gagan NarangShootingMen's 10m Air Rifle
2006Tejaswini SawantShootingWomen's 10m Air Rifle
2006Team IndiaShootingMen's 10m Air Rifle (Pair)
2006Team IndiaShootingWomen's 10m Air Rifle (Pair)
2006Team IndiaShootingMen's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Pair)
2006Team IndiaShootingWomen's 25m Sport Pistol (Pair)
2006Team IndiaShootingMen's 25m Standard Pistol (Pair)
2006Samaresh JungShootingMen's 50m Free Pistol
2006Gagan NarangShootingMen's 50m Rifle 3 Position
2006Anuja JungShootingWomen's 50m Rifle 3 Position
2006Team IndiaShootingMen's 50m Rifle 3 Position (Pair)
2006Team IndiaShootingMen's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair)
2006Rajyavardhan Singh RathoreShootingMen's Double Trap
2006Vijay KumarShootingMen's Rapid Fire Pistol
2006Sharath KamalTable TennisMen's Singles
2006Team IndiaTable TennisMen's Team
2006Geeta RaniWeightliftingWomen's +75kg
2006Kunjarani Devi NameirakpamWeightliftingWomen's 48kg
2006Yumnam ChanuWeightliftingWomen's 58kg
2002Mohammed Ali QamarBoxingMen's 48kg
2002Team IndiaHockeyWomen's Hockey
2002Anjali BhagwatShootingWomen's 10m Air Rifle
2002Team IndiaShootingMen's 10m Air Rifle (Pair)
2002Team IndiaShootingWomen's 10m Air Rifle (Pair)
2002Team IndiaShootingMen's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Pair)
2002Jaspal RanaShootingMen's 25m Standard Pistol
2002Team IndiaShootingMen's 25m Standard Pistol (Pair)
2002Team IndiaShootingMen's 50m Free Pistol (Pair)
2002Charan SinghShootingMen's 50m Rifle 3 Position
2002Anjali BhagwatShootingWomen's 50m Rifle 3 Position
2002Team IndiaShootingWomen's 50m Rifle 3 Position (Pair)
2002Jaspal RanaShootingMen's Centre Fire Pistol
2002Team IndiaShootingMen's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair)
2002Rajyavardhan SinghShootingMen's Double Trap
2002Team IndiaShootingMen's Double Trap (Pair)
2002Kunjarani Devi NameirakpamWeightliftingWomen's 48kg Clean and Jerk
2002Kunjarani Devi NameirakpamWeightliftingWomen's 48kg Combined
2002Kunjarani Devi NameirakpamWeightliftingWomen's 48kg Snatch
2002Sanamacha ChanuWeightliftingWomen's 53kg Clean and Jerk
2002Sanamacha ChanuWeightliftingWomen's 53kg Combined
2002Sanamacha ChanuWeightliftingWomen's 53kg Snatch
2002Pratima KumariWeightliftingWomen's 63kg Clean and Jerk
2002Pratima KumariWeightliftingWomen's 63kg Combined
2002Shailaja PujariWeightliftingWomen's 75kg Clean and Jerk
2002Shailaja PujariWeightliftingWomen's 75kg Combined
2002Shailaja PujariWeightlifting75kg Snatch
2002Palwinder Singh CheemaWrestlingMen's Freestyle 120kg
2002Krishnan KumarWrestlingMen's Freestyle 55kg
2002Ramesh KumarWrestlingMen's Freestyle 66kg
1998Roopa UnnikrishnanShootingWomen's 50m Rifle Prone
1998Jaspal RanaShootingMen's Centre Fire Pistol
1998Team IndiaShootingMen's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair)
1998Team IndiaShootingMen's Trap (Pair)
1998Dharmaraj WilsonWeightliftingMen's 56kg Clean and Jerk
1998Arumugam K. PandianWeightliftingMen's 56kg Combined
1998Satheesha RaiWeightliftingMen's 77kg Snatch
1994Jaspal RanaShootingMen's Centre Fire Pistol
1994Team IndiaShootingCentre Fire Pistol (Pair)
1994Mansher SinghShootingMen's Clay Pigeon Trap
1994Badathala AdisekharWeightliftingMen's 54kg Clean and Jerk
1994Badathala AdisekharWeightliftingMen's 54kg Combined
1994Murgesan VeerasamyWeightliftingMen's 54kg Snatch
1990Ashok PanditShootingMen's Centre Fire Pistol
1990Chandersekaran RajhavanWeightliftingMen's 52kg Clean and Jerk
1990Chandersekaran RajhavanWeightliftingMen's 52kg Combined
1990Chandersekaran RajhavanWeightliftingMen's 52kg Snatch
1990Rangaswamy PunnuswamyWeightliftingMen's 56kg Clean and Jerk
1990Rangaswamy PunnuswamyWeightliftingMen's 56kg Combined
1990Rangaswamy PunnuswamyWeightliftingMen's 56kg Snatch
1990Parvesh Chander SharmaWeightliftingMen's 60kg Clean and Jerk
1990Parvesh Chander SharmaWeightliftingMen's 60kg Combined
1990Paramjit SharmaWeightliftingMen's 67.5kg Clean and Jerk
1990Paramjit SharmaWeightliftingMen's 67.5kg Combined
1990Paramjit SharmaWeightliftingMen's 67.5kg Snatch
1990Karnadhar MondalWeightliftingMen's 75kg Snatch
1982Syed ModiBadmintonMen's Singles
1982Ram Chander SarangWrestlingMen's Freestyle 48kg
1982Mahabir SinghWrestlingMen's Freestyle 52kg
1982Jagminder SinghWrestlingMen's Freestyle 68kg
1982Rajinder SinghWrestlingMen's Freestyle 74kg
1978Prakash PadukoneBadmintonMen's Singles
1978Ekambaraim KarunakaranWeightliftingMen's 52kg Combined
1978Ashok KumarWrestlingMen's Freestyle 48kg
1978Satvir SinghWrestlingMen's Freestyle 57kg
1978Rajinder SinghWrestlingMen's Freestyle 74kg
1974Sudesh KumarWrestlingMen's Freestyle 52kg
1974Prem NathWrestlingMen's Freestyle 57kg
1974Jagrup SinghWrestlingMen's Freestyle 68kg
1974Raghunath PewarWrestlingMen's Freestyle 74kg
1970Ved PrakashWrestlingMen's Freestyle 48kg
1970Sudesh KumarWrestlingMen's Freestyle 52kg
1970Udey ChandWrestlingMen's Freestyle 68kg
1970Mukhtiar SinghWrestlingMen's Freestyle 74kg
1970Harish Chandra RajindraWrestlingMen's Freestyle 82kg
1966Bhim SinghWrestlingMen's Freestyle 100kg
1966Bishambar SinghWrestlingMen's Freestyle 57kg
1966Mukhtiar SinghWrestlingMen's Freestyle 68kg
1958Milkha SinghAthleticsMen's 440 Yard
1958Lila RamWrestlingMen's Freestyle 100kg

Published On July 24, 2022

