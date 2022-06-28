Indias biggest poker platform PokerBaazi welcomes Shahid Kapoor as its Brand Ambassador

New Delhi, June 28: PokerBaazi.com, India's biggest poker platform, on Tuesday (June 28) announced the onboarding of Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor as its Brand Ambassador. PokerBaazi aims to create a robust ecosystem for Poker in India, and Shahid's association with the brand comes in line with its commitment to popularising and creating awareness amongst the masses about Poker.

With Shahid Kapoor onboard, PokerBaazi.com will soon roll out its latest marketing campaign, which will include the launch of a TVC in the coming days, promoting not only the association but the brand messaging of poker being a sport that someone can master with their skills.

Welcoming Shahid Kapoor as their brand ambassador, Navkiran Singh, Founder and CEO of Baazi Games said, "We are thrilled to have Shahid on board as the newest member of our PokerBaazi family. With Shahid, we found the perfect match for our brand as not just his personality, but also his constant drive to experiment with his craft beautifully, blends with our vision to enable a new sport to get its desired recognition in the country. With this association, we take a step further in our larger goal of creating a Poker ecosystem in India and making it a household sport. We look forward to a successful collaboration and with our upcoming campaigns hope to drive valuable discussions around the PokerBaazi story."

Speaking about the association, Shahid Kapoor said, "It's a pleasure to be associated with PokerBaazi, India's biggest poker platform, that's at the helm of this brewing revolution. With its many unique features, it just makes learning & playing online poker so easy and quick, and in the process, helps players build life skills like thinking strategically, managing risks, etc. Our association isn't only driven by the fact that we both believe in bringing a difference in our respective fields but also by the sheer will to entertain our audiences while trying to do so. I am looking forward to helping PokerBaazi reach wider audiences and create more advocates for the sport in India."

PokerBaazi.com recently celebrated a landmark of a billion hands played on its online platform. This association adds to the celebration of the unique milestone and PokerBaazi.com's nearly eight-year journey of contributing to the fast-evolving poker ecosystem in India.

Source: Media Release