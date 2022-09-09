Indian Olympic Association to be suspended if elections not held by December; IOC session in India postponed

Bengaluru, September 9: Governance issues continued to plague Indian sports federations after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a final warning to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to resolve its governance issues and hold elections by December, failing which the world sports body will ban India.

Recently, football's global governing body -- FIFA -- had banned the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for similar issues.

The AIFF got the ban overturned after it conducted elections and a new set of office bearers assumed charge.

The administration of some other sports federations like hockey is also under international scanner.

Now India stares at Olympic suspension as the IOC has given an ultimatum that unless polls are held by December, IOA will be suspended.

An IOC session scheduled to be held in India in May 2023, has also been put off till September/October.

The executive board of the IOC, which met at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland also decided not to recognise any acting/interim president after Narinder Batra's ouster as IOA president and said it will deal with secretary general Rajeev Mehta as the main point of contact, reports PTI news agency.

"In view of the ongoing internal disputes, governance shortcomings and ongoing court cases, (IOC Executive Board) took the decision to issue a final warning and consider the immediate suspension of the NOC of India at the next IOC Executive Board meeting in December 2022 if, by then, the NOC of India is not able to address and resolve its governance issues to the satisfaction of the IOC, in the interest of sport and the athletes," an IOC statement said.

"...and operate properly through its governing bodies, i.e. the Executive Committee and General Assembly, and fulfil its obligations, in particular by holding its quadrennial elections in accordance with the Olympic Charter," the IOC's letter sent to IOA added.

The IOC letter sent by James McLeod, Director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations, further said, "During this transition period, and given that the IOC doesn't currently recognise any 'interim/acting president' of the NOC of India, the NOC Secretary General will serve as the main point of contact to coordinate the next steps with the IOC, in close consultation and in agreement with the NOC Executive Council and General Assembly."

The IOC also stated that it's Executive Board reserves the right to take any further action at any stage of the process depending on how the situation develops.

The IOC also decided to postpone its session earlier scheduled to be held in Mumbai in May, 2022.

"In view of the uncertain situation, the IOC Session that is due to take place in Mumbai in May 2023 is postponed until September/October 2023," the letter said.

"Depending on the decisions that will be taken during the IOC Executive Board meeting in December 2022 relating to the NOC of India, the IOC Executive Board will decide as to whether the IOC Session in 2023 should be maintained in India or be relocated."

The IOC said in order to agree on a constructive solution and establish a roadmap leading to the elections of IOA, it will organise a joint meeting with all parties concerned later this month.