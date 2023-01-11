Indian-origin Arjan Bhullar To Defend Heavyweight Crown Against Anatoly Malykhin At ONE Fight Night 8

Singapore, January 11: The ONE heavyweight division will have an undisputed World Champion once again in 2023 as Heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar is set to make his long-awaited return to the Circle.

At ONE Fight Night 8 on 25 March, the Indo-Canadian champion will take on undefeated interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin in a unification bout.

The World Title grudge match has been months in the making, and the score will finally be settled when ONE returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for its third show of the year.

Bhullar has been out of action since April 2021 due to injury and contractual issues, but he is now ready to back into the Circle.

"Singh" was last seen at ONE: DANGAL, where he finished heavyweight legend Brandon Vera to become India's first-ever MMA World Champion. In Bhullar's absence, Malykhin has been on a tear and has launched himself to superstar status.

"Sladkiy" demolished Kirill Grishenko to capture the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Title at ONE: BAD BLOOD in February 2022, earning his third knockout in as many appearances under the ONE banner.

The Russian powerhouse then made it four-from-four when he crushed then-undefeated two-weight champion Reinier de Ridder inside one round to add the ONE Light Heavyweight World Title to his interim heavyweight strap.

Malykhin's emphatic win at ONE FIGHT NIGHT 5 in December improved his record to a perfect 11-0, with all 11 wins coming inside the distance. The 34-year-old also netted ONE's 2022 MMA Athlete Of The Year award, topping off his incredible campaign.

He will now set his sights on becoming an undisputed two-weight World Champion at ONE Fight Night 8, but he will have his work cut out against the well-rounded Bhullar.

The pair will no doubt be ready to settle the score following a long period of verbal warfare that has been raging behind the scenes. Malykhin has argued that "Singh" is afraid to face him in the Circle, while Bhullar has never been short of a word in return.

Given the explosive rivalry that has been built over many months, expect fireworks when the Circle Door closes and ONE's two top heavyweights get down to business.

