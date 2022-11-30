Indian Sports: PT Usha set to be the new IOA chief, top sportspersons react to her election

Former India sprinter and current Rajya Sabha member Pilavullakandi Thekkeraparambil Usha, aka P.T. Usha, is set to get elected as the chief of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). She has become the first female to bear the post and praises have outpoured since her election.

The inclusivity of the games in India has been rising as the days progress and various of India's top sportspersons have hailed her and say this is a big step forward.

Khel Ratna awardee Achanta Sharath Kamal, on Wednesday, hailed PT Usha's election as the new Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, saying her elevation to the zenith of the IOA committee was the best thing to have happened to the country's sports administration.

With no other contestants in the poll, PT Usha will be officially get elected as the President of IOA. She will take over her new duties on December 10 and becomes the first female holder of that prestigious post. She will also become the first ever medallist to reach the top of the apex body of Indian sports.

"It's really great that PT Usha, a woman sports icon of the nation for many years, is being elected as the next IOA president. With Usha as the IOA chief, India will get more medals at international events including Olympics," Sharath Kamal told PTI hours before receiving the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

"This is the best thing that could have happened to Indian sports administration in recent times." The veteran paddler, who is also the vice-president of the recently-formed Athletes' Commission of the IOA, is expecting a lot of positive changes in the country's sports administration in the coming days," he added.