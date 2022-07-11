ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022: Date, Venue, India Medal Winners List and Medal Tally

The 36th edition of the annual Shooting show-piece event - Shooting World Cup 2022, which started as a seven-leg event earlier this year in February is set to conclude on July 22. The Shooting World Cup is held in seven stages with shooters from across the globe competing for medals in rifle, pistol and shotgun events.

The 2022 Shooting World Cup Stage 1 was held in Cairo, Egypy for Rifle/Pistol followed by the Stage 2 in Nicosia, Cyprus a month later in March for Shotgun, and Stage 3 was held in Peru, Lima during March and April also for Shotgun.

Later, the action shifted to Rio de Janeiro, where Rifle/Pistol was in focus in Stage 4 during April, when Stage 5 also was held in Lonato del Garda, Italy for shotgun. In the final two stages - 6 and 7 - all three events (Shotgun/Rifle/Pistol) were held in Baku, Azerbaijan and Changwon, South Korea.

Indian shooters opened their account with 4 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze in Cairo, then 1 silver in Nicosia, 1 bronze in Lima, 1 silver in Lonato, 2 gold and 3 silver in Baku and 1 gold in Changown to take their tally to 16.

Here is a look at the Shooting World Cup 2022 Events Schedule, Medal Tally and Indian Medallists: