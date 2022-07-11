ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022: Date, Venue, India Medal Winners List and Medal Tally


The 36th edition of the annual Shooting show-piece event - Shooting World Cup 2022, which started as a seven-leg event earlier this year in February is set to conclude on July 22. The Shooting World Cup is held in seven stages with shooters from across the globe competing for medals in rifle, pistol and shotgun events.

The 2022 Shooting World Cup Stage 1 was held in Cairo, Egypy for Rifle/Pistol followed by the Stage 2 in Nicosia, Cyprus a month later in March for Shotgun, and Stage 3 was held in Peru, Lima during March and April also for Shotgun.

Later, the action shifted to Rio de Janeiro, where Rifle/Pistol was in focus in Stage 4 during April, when Stage 5 also was held in Lonato del Garda, Italy for shotgun. In the final two stages - 6 and 7 - all three events (Shotgun/Rifle/Pistol) were held in Baku, Azerbaijan and Changwon, South Korea.

Indian shooters opened their account with 4 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze in Cairo, then 1 silver in Nicosia, 1 bronze in Lima, 1 silver in Lonato, 2 gold and 3 silver in Baku and 1 gold in Changown to take their tally to 16.

Here is a look at the Shooting World Cup 2022 Events Schedule, Medal Tally and Indian Medallists:

Shooting World Cup 2022 Schedule
StageDatesLocationEvent Type
1February 26 - March 8Cairo, EgyptRifle/Pistol
2March 8-19Nicosia, CyprusShotgun
3March 27 - April 7Lima, PeruShotgun
4April 9 - 19Rio de Janeiro, BrazilRifle/Pistol
5April 19 - 30Lonato del Garda, ItalyShotgun
6May 27 - June 7Baku, AzerbaijanRifle/Pistol/Shotgun
7July 9 - 22Changwon, South KoreaRifle/Pistol/Shotgun
Shooting World Cup 2022 India Medal Winners
Shooter(s)EventMedalLocation
Saurabh ChaudharyMen’s 10 metre air pistolGoldCairo
Esha Singh, Ruchita Vinerkar & Shri Nivetha ParamananthamWomen’s Team 10 metre air pistolGoldCairo
Rahi Sarnobat, Rhythm Sangwan & Esha SinghWomen’s Team 25 metre pistolGoldCairo
Rhythm Sangwan & Anish BhanwalaMixed Team 25 metre rapid fire pistolGoldCairo
Shreya Aggarwal, Elavenil Valarvian & Ramita RamitaWomen’s Team 10 meter air rifleGoldBaku
Ashi Chouksey & Swapnil KusaleMixed Team 50 metre rifle three positionsGoldBaku
Arjun BabutaMen’s 10 metre air rifleGoldChangwon
Esha SinghWomen’s 10 metre air pistolSilverCairo
Anish Bhanwala, Gurpreet Singh & Bhavesh ShekhawatMen’s Team 25 metre rapid fire pistolSilverCairo
Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor & Zoravar Singh SandhuMen’s Team TrapSilverNicosia
Vivaan Kapoor, Kynan Chenai & Prithviraj TondaimanMen’s Team TrapSilverLonato
Swapnil KusaleMen’s 50 metre rifle three positionsSilverBaku
Anjum MogdilWomen’s 50 metre rifle three positionsSilverBaku
Goldi Gurjar, Swapnil Kusala & Deepak KumarMen’s Team 50 metre rifle three positionsSilverBaku
Sriyanka Sarangi & Akhil SheoranMixed Team 50 metre rifle three positionsBronzeCairo
Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai & Manavaditya Singh RathoreMen’s Team TrapBronzeLima
Shooting World Cup 2022 Medal Table
RankingCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1USA12141339
2Germany108927
3Italy811928
4India77216
5France75618
6Norway75517
7Czech Republic53513
8South Korea5038
9Croatia43512
10Slovakia4239
11Serbia4127
12Australia3339
13Spain3328
14Ukraine2439
15Greece2237
16Turkey2226
17Iran2125
Kuwait2125
19Great Britain2114
20Hungary1326
21Poland1146
22Bulgaria1124
23Denmark1113
24Finland1023
25Peru1012
Austria1012
27Slovenia1001
Egypt1001
29Thailand0617
30Puerto Rico0213
31Kazakhstan0145
32Romania0123
Brazil0123
Singapore0123
35Neutral athletes0112
Israel0112
37Mexico0101
Argentina0101
Azerbaijan0101
Guatemala0101
Portugal0101
42Chinese Taipei0022
Switzerland0022
44Lebanon0011

