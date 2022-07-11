ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022: Date, Venue, India Medal Winners List and Medal Tally
The 36th edition of the annual Shooting show-piece event - Shooting World Cup 2022, which started as a seven-leg event earlier this year in February is set to conclude on July 22. The Shooting World Cup is held in seven stages with shooters from across the globe competing for medals in rifle, pistol and shotgun events.
The 2022 Shooting World Cup Stage 1 was held in Cairo, Egypy for Rifle/Pistol followed by the Stage 2 in Nicosia, Cyprus a month later in March for Shotgun, and Stage 3 was held in Peru, Lima during March and April also for Shotgun.
Later, the action shifted to Rio de Janeiro, where Rifle/Pistol was in focus in Stage 4 during April, when Stage 5 also was held in Lonato del Garda, Italy for shotgun. In the final two stages - 6 and 7 - all three events (Shotgun/Rifle/Pistol) were held in Baku, Azerbaijan and Changwon, South Korea.
Indian shooters opened their account with 4 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze in Cairo, then 1 silver in Nicosia, 1 bronze in Lima, 1 silver in Lonato, 2 gold and 3 silver in Baku and 1 gold in Changown to take their tally to 16.
Here is a look at the Shooting World Cup 2022 Events Schedule, Medal Tally and Indian Medallists:
|Stage
|Dates
|Location
|Event Type
|1
|February 26 - March 8
|Cairo, Egypt
|Rifle/Pistol
|2
|March 8-19
|Nicosia, Cyprus
|Shotgun
|3
|March 27 - April 7
|Lima, Peru
|Shotgun
|4
|April 9 - 19
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|Rifle/Pistol
|5
|April 19 - 30
|Lonato del Garda, Italy
|Shotgun
|6
|May 27 - June 7
|Baku, Azerbaijan
|Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun
|7
|July 9 - 22
|Changwon, South Korea
|Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun
|Shooter(s)
|Event
|Medal
|Location
|Saurabh Chaudhary
|Men’s 10 metre air pistol
|Gold
|Cairo
|Esha Singh, Ruchita Vinerkar & Shri Nivetha Paramanantham
|Women’s Team 10 metre air pistol
|Gold
|Cairo
|Rahi Sarnobat, Rhythm Sangwan & Esha Singh
|Women’s Team 25 metre pistol
|Gold
|Cairo
|Rhythm Sangwan & Anish Bhanwala
|Mixed Team 25 metre rapid fire pistol
|Gold
|Cairo
|Shreya Aggarwal, Elavenil Valarvian & Ramita Ramita
|Women’s Team 10 meter air rifle
|Gold
|Baku
|Ashi Chouksey & Swapnil Kusale
|Mixed Team 50 metre rifle three positions
|Gold
|Baku
|Arjun Babuta
|Men’s 10 metre air rifle
|Gold
|Changwon
|Esha Singh
|Women’s 10 metre air pistol
|Silver
|Cairo
|Anish Bhanwala, Gurpreet Singh & Bhavesh Shekhawat
|Men’s Team 25 metre rapid fire pistol
|Silver
|Cairo
|Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor & Zoravar Singh Sandhu
|Men’s Team Trap
|Silver
|Nicosia
|Vivaan Kapoor, Kynan Chenai & Prithviraj Tondaiman
|Men’s Team Trap
|Silver
|Lonato
|Swapnil Kusale
|Men’s 50 metre rifle three positions
|Silver
|Baku
|Anjum Mogdil
|Women’s 50 metre rifle three positions
|Silver
|Baku
|Goldi Gurjar, Swapnil Kusala & Deepak Kumar
|Men’s Team 50 metre rifle three positions
|Silver
|Baku
|Sriyanka Sarangi & Akhil Sheoran
|Mixed Team 50 metre rifle three positions
|Bronze
|Cairo
|Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai & Manavaditya Singh Rathore
|Men’s Team Trap
|Bronze
|Lima
|Ranking
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|USA
|12
|14
|13
|39
|2
|Germany
|10
|8
|9
|27
|3
|Italy
|8
|11
|9
|28
|4
|India
|7
|7
|2
|16
|5
|France
|7
|5
|6
|18
|6
|Norway
|7
|5
|5
|17
|7
|Czech Republic
|5
|3
|5
|13
|8
|South Korea
|5
|0
|3
|8
|9
|Croatia
|4
|3
|5
|12
|10
|Slovakia
|4
|2
|3
|9
|11
|Serbia
|4
|1
|2
|7
|12
|Australia
|3
|3
|3
|9
|13
|Spain
|3
|3
|2
|8
|14
|Ukraine
|2
|4
|3
|9
|15
|Greece
|2
|2
|3
|7
|16
|Turkey
|2
|2
|2
|6
|17
|Iran
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Kuwait
|2
|1
|2
|5
|19
|Great Britain
|2
|1
|1
|4
|20
|Hungary
|1
|3
|2
|6
|21
|Poland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|22
|Bulgaria
|1
|1
|2
|4
|23
|Denmark
|1
|1
|1
|3
|24
|Finland
|1
|0
|2
|3
|25
|Peru
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Austria
|1
|0
|1
|2
|27
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Egypt
|1
|0
|0
|1
|29
|Thailand
|0
|6
|1
|7
|30
|Puerto Rico
|0
|2
|1
|3
|31
|Kazakhstan
|0
|1
|4
|5
|32
|Romania
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Brazil
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Singapore
|0
|1
|2
|3
|35
|Neutral athletes
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Israel
|0
|1
|1
|2
|37
|Mexico
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Argentina
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Azerbaijan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Guatemala
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Portugal
|0
|1
|0
|1
|42
|Chinese Taipei
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|2
|2
|44
|Lebanon
|0
|0
|1
|1