ISSF World Shooting Championship: Mens air rifle team clinches gold, India second in medals tally

Bengaluru, October 17: The Indian men's 10M air rifle trio -- Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Arjun Babuta -- won the country's fifth gold medal at the ISSF World Shooting Championship in Cairo, Egypt, routing China 16-10 in the title round.

It was also Patil's second senior ISSF World Shooting Championship gold in his very first outing, having won the individual 10M air rifle event earlier.

India also picked up a silver and two bronze medals on the day to take their tally to five gold, one silver and five bronze, to maintain their second place behind China in the overall standings.

Meanwhile, the air rifle women, who had a heartbreak in the individual event, redeemed themselves with a bronze in the team event, prevailing 17-11 in a nail-biter against Germany, PTI news agency adds.

With the women's 10M air pistol team also making the gold medal match, that tally is certain to go up further by the end of the tournament.

The Indian team raced ahead 14-2 in the final against a Chinese side which had Yang Haoran (double Olympic gold medallist and two-time world champion), Lihao Sheng (Tokyo Olympics silver medallist) and Song Buhan (World Championship silver medallist).

China mounted a strong comeback to win the next four series and narrow the gap to 14-10, but the Indians held their own in the final series to clinch the crown.

Both the teams were at each other from the previous day itself when the Chinese prevailed over the Indians, both in round one of qualification of 28 teams and then in the top eight second round as well.

In round one, China edged India by 0.4, while 0.9 was the difference in round two. In the match that mattered the most, however, it was the Indians who finally stamped their supremacy over the Chinese in men's air rifle in this World Championship edition at least, winning both the individual and team titles.

