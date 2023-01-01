January 2023 Sports Calendar: India vs Sri Lanka & New Zealand, SA20, ILT20, Hockey World Cup, India Open

The year 2023 will open with an action-packed month for sports as January will see Indian cricket team host Sri Lanka and New Zealand for white ball series, while the highlight of the month will be the Men's Hockey World Cup in Odisha.

Aside from cricket and hockey, India will also host the India Open Badminton tournament this January 2023, when the first grand slam of the event of the year - Australian Open 2023 will be held in Australia later in the month.

The Indian men's cricket team will play 12 white-ball games in the month, while the women's Under-19 team will participate in the first ever ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Also, cricket T20 leagues of Australia - the Big Bash League (BBL) and Bangladesh - Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be held alongside the inaugural UAE and South Africa T20 leagues - International League T20 (ILT20) and SA20.

Pakistan, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ireland, England, Australia and New Zealand also will be in action in different cricket series or tournaments.

Plus, the regular season of NBA and the other football leagues across the world including India's ISL and I-League is also set to continue through the month.

Advertisement

Football leagues in Europe like England, Germany, Spain and France will also host domestic cup competitions, while four badminton tournaments will be held during the action-packed month.

Tata Open Maharashra tennis tournament will also be one of the many tennis competitions in the month that will also see the Indian women's hockey team tour South Africa for Test matches.

Now, let's take a look at some of the events in January 2023 Sports Calendar:

Cricket in January 2023

Big Bash League (BBL) 12: 1 January - 4 February 2023

Pakistan vs New Zealand: 2 - 13 January 2023

India vs Sri Lanka: 3-15 January 2023

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: 3 January - 20 February 2023

Australia vs South Africa: 4-17 January 2023

Bangladesh Premier League 2023: 6 January - 16 February 2023

SA20 2023: 10 January - 11 February 2023

Zimbabwe vs Ireland: 12-23 January 2023

International League T20 (ILT20): 13 January - 12 February 2023

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: 14-29 January 2023

Pakistan Women tour of Australia: 16-29 January 2023

India vs New Zealand: 18 January - 1 February 2023

Women Tri-Series (India, South Africa & West Indies): 19 January - 2 February 2023

West Indies tour of Zimbabwe: 20 January - 16 February 2023

South Africa vs England: 27 January - 1 February 2023

Hockey in January 2023

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Odisha: 13-29 January 2023

India Women's Tour of South Africa (Test Matches): 14-28 January 2023

Badminton in January 2023

Malaysia Open: 10-15 January 2023

India Open: 17-22 January 2023

Indonesia Masters: 24-29 January 2023

Thailand Masters: 31 January - 5 February 2023

Football in January 2023

I-League 2022-23

Indian Super League 2022-23

Premier League 2022-23

FA Cup 2022-23

La Liga 2022-23

Italia Serie A

Ligue 1

Bundesliga

NBA in January 2023

NBA Regular Season 2022-23

Tennis in January 2023

United Cup 2023: 1 January - 8 January 2023

Adelaide International 1 (ATP 250): 2-8 January 2023

Tata Open Maharashtra (ATP 250): 2-8 January 2023

ASB Classic (ATP 250): 9-15 January 2023

Adelaide International 2 (ATP 250): 9-15 January 2023

Australian Open (Grand Slam): 16-29 January 2023

Davis Cup (Qualifying Round): 30 January 2023