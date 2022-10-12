Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2022: Top golfers ready to tee off at Chandigarh Golf Club

Bengaluru, October 12: Host Jeev Milkha Singh along with India's top stars such as defending champion Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Jyoti Randhawa and Rahil Gangjee are some of the big names in the fray for the fifth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2022 golf tournament which tees off at the Chandigarh Golf Club from Thursday (October 13).

TAKE Sports and the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will be staging the fifth edition of the tournament presented by TAKE. The main event will be preceded by the Pro-Am on Wednesday (October 12).

The golf tournament had been jointly launched by TAKE Sports and TATA Steel PGTI in 2018 as a gesture to honour Indian golfing great Jeev.

The event is being staged at Jeev's home course for the fifth year in succession and offers a purse of Rs 1.5 crore. The field will feature 132 participants including 129 professionals and three amateurs.

The glittering field for the tournament this year will also include PGTI Order of Merit leader Ajeetesh Sandhu (2019 winner), Rashid Khan, Udayan Mane and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

The presence of other former champions -- Karandeep Kochhar (2020) and Chikkarangappa (2018) -- also adds to the strength of the field.

The other prominent names from Chandigarh are Akshay Sharma, Aadil Bedi, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Angad Cheema, Harendra Gupta, Harmeet Kahlon, Amandeep Johl, Gurbaaz Mann, Ranjit Singh and Amritinder Singh.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran, as well as Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Mdohd Akbar Hossain and Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai.

The legendary Jeev is the first Indian professional golfer to have a PGTI event named after him. Jeev conquered uncharted territory over two decades back when he became one of the first Indian golfers to taste success at the international level. Since then he has added many more firsts and Indian records to his name.

The 50-year-old has the rare distinction of being the only Indian to have won the Asian Tour Order of Merit twice (in 2006 & 2008). He has won multiple titles on the European Tour, Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour and has 14 Major appearances to his name. Jeev has also achieved a career-high world ranking of 28, an Indian record.

"I'm excited about hosting the fifth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational presented by TAKE. It's a matter of great pride for me that the tournament has set new benchmarks on the PGTI in recent years in terms of the depth of the field, the prize money on offer, the fierce competition on display and the excellent playing conditions provided by the host venue Chandigarh Golf Club," said Jeev.

"All previous editions of the event have been a visual treat for golf fans with play-offs deciding the winner each time. I look forward to another thrilling finish this year," he addded.

Srinivasan H R, Director, TAKE Solutions Limited and Joint President, PGTI, shared his views, "I'm absolutely delighted to partner Jeev Milkha Singh in hosting the fifth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational. This event is now one of the most sought after and prestigious golf events on the PGTI. We're committed to taking it from strength to strength."