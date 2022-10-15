Chandigarh, Oct 14: Home advantage coupled with a stellar round helped Chandigarh's Abhijit Singh Chadha fire the day's joint-best round of 7-under 65 to take the overall lead at 11-under 133 on day two of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2022 presented by TAKE. The 5th edition of the INR 1.5 crore Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational is being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club from October 13 to 16.

Another Tricity-based Golfer, Gaganjeet Bhullar stormed his way into contention shooting the day's joint best round of 7-under 65 to be now placed second on the leaderboard with an overall score of 10-under 134 after 36 holes. Abhijit who was trailing Gaganjeet by a shot at T2 till the 15th hole sprung his way to the top basis a perfect chip-in on the 16th for an eagle, while Gaganjeet who now trails the leader by just a shot jumped 11 positions with the help of eight birdies, most of which came before he took the turn.

Overnight leader and another local boy Karandeep Kochhar (70) is now placed third with an overall score of 9-under 135 while former champion Chikkarangappa S (71) is placed fourth with an overall score of 8-under 136.

The final two rounds of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2022 presented by TAKE will see a total of 55 golfers including two amateurs take the field after the cut was set at 1-under 143. Some of the prominent names to miss out on making it to the final rounds include tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh, SSP Chawrasia and Viraj Madappa.

Abhijit Singh Chadha (68-65), a three-time winner on the PGTI, kept his card clean for the second day in succession as he didn't drop a single bogey. Abhijit's round featured two eagles and three birdies. He set up a three-footer for eagle on the second and chipped-in for his second eagle of the day on the 16th.