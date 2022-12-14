Jeremy Pacatiw Reacts After Win Over Tial Tang On Mixed Night For Team Lakay At ONE 164

Singapore, December 14: ONE Championship star Jeremy Pacatiw reacted about his recent rise and the mixed showing of Team Lakay at the recent ultimate and penultimate events of 2022.

"The Juggernaut" got back on track with an impressive win at ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks on December 3, taking out Burmese star Tial Thang in an action-packed bantamweight firefight.

On home soil at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, Pacatiw had the better of the exchanges in a wild first round before he finished proceedings via a triangle choke in the second.

With the win, the 26-year-old rebounded from a loss to top-ranked divisional contender Fabricio Andrade in February and netted his third career win by submission.

Pacatiw hails from Team Lakay, a training gym famed for its striking prowess. But the Filipino star says that it is far from a one-dimensional outfit, as he successfully showcased at ONE 164.

"As a martial artist, we need to train everything, not only one arsenal. This is mixed martial arts, and it's composed of a lot of disciplines," Pacatiw said.

"With the proper and right people in the gym, we train and hone our arsenal. We keep on grinding, and repetition is the key. That's why I was able to execute the triangle [choke].

"It wasn't the game plan, but it just came, so I saw it as an opportunity and took it."

Pacatiw earned a US$50,000 performance bonus, courtesy of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, for his impressive win.

The extra cash came as a welcome surprise for the Filipino warrior, who notes that it can be hard to make a living in combat sports.

"Having that bonus is life-changing because, as a martial artist, it's very hard," Pacatiw confessed. We're very blessed. We are thankful to Sir Chatri because we impressed him, and he gave us a US$50,000 bonus. I'm speechless. That's it."

ONE 164 was a mixed night for Pacatiw's Team Lakay stablemates. While teammate Jhanlo Mark Sangiao also won emphatically and took home a bonus, Joshua Pacio, Geje Eustaquio, and Jenelyn Olsim suffered defeats at the event.

And ONE legend Eduard Folayang also had his colors lowered at ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin on the same weekend.

The team from Baguio City has been somewhat resurgent of late, however, with rising stars Stephen Loman, Pacatiw, and Sangiao flying the flag.

And despite veteran stars like Folayang and Eustaquio losing out, Pacatiw refuses to agree that it's time for them to be put out to pasture.

"We need to comfort them. They've helped us a lot - not only in training, but also when it comes to advice. They shared their knowledge and skill, and we still believe that it's not the end of their careers," he said.

"We believe that they still have the skills to show, and in God's time, he will give it to our seniors. We believe in them."

Source: Media Release