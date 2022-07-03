Joyce ready for title shot against Joshua, Usyk or Fury after swatting aside Hammer

London, July 3: Joe Joyce wants to fight the victor of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, or take on Tyson Fury, after handing a four-round defeat to Christian Hammer.

The WBO number one contender cemented his place at the top of the pecking order for a big heavyweight clash after battering Hammer into submission at Wembley Arena on Saturday (July 2).

Joyce, who won silver at the 2016 Olympic Games, delivered another technical knockout to maintain his unbeaten professional record of 14-0 - and is now ready to have a bright lights bout against the very best the heavyweight division has to offer.

"What a performance, I enjoyed it so much," Joyce told Sky Sports. "I'm top level ready for the world stage.

"I'm ready for all comers, and I'm looking to fight the winner of AJ-Usyk, maybe Tyson Fury. I'm at that level."

The 36-year-old had not fought since last year as he recovered from a broken wrist, and could well have risked his shot at a major belt if he had lost to Hammer.

"He was tough, he was game and he hit me with some good shots early on," Joyce said. "Especially because I haven't fought for so long I have to warm into the fight."

Joshua and Usyk are set to go head-to-head in Jeddah next month, just under a year on from the latter's victory in London to claim the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.