Johnson vs Moraes trilogy to headline ONE Championship US debut in May 2023

Singapore, December 7: ONE Championship is finally set to step foot onto US soil in 2023, and the event's headliner will be one of the biggest fights in the promotion's history.

ONE Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson will defend his World Title against former flyweight king Adriano Moraes in a trilogy showdown at ONE Fight Night 10, which is set to go down at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on May 6.

The first meeting between the two superstars took place at ONE ON TNT 1 in April 2021, with Moraes the World Champion and Johnson the challenger.

"Mikinho" shocked the world that night when he knocked out Johnson with a flying knee in the second round to become the first fighter ever to stop the MMA great inside the distance.

And "Mighty Mouse" returned the favor in emphatic fashion in the rematch at ONE FIGHT NIGHT 1 this past August. After three-and-a-half pulsating rounds of action, Johnson rocked Moraes with a cross, then finished the Brazilian star with a flying knee of his own.

Johnson added the ONE Flyweight World Title to his extensive list of accomplishments with the devastating victory, becoming an MMA World Champion for a jaw-dropping 13th time in the process.

And in another twist of fate, Johnson was the first to stop Moraes in his 11-year-career to top off a complete reversal of the result of their first meeting.

With the series now tied at 1-1, Moraes and Johnson will meet once again to determine who is the best flyweight MMA fighter on the planet.

The trilogy headlines a landmark event for ONE Championship, as the promotion finally holds its much-anticipated US debut.

The first US event follows a landmark broadcasting deal struck with Amazon Prime in 2022, which represented a huge step in ONE's ambitions to break into the American market.

The rest of the card is yet to be announced, but fans can surely expect ONE to put together another blockbuster card for this most historic of nights.

