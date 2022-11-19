Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis: Date, Time in IST and Live Streaming info for the WBC boxing fight

Bengaluru, November 19: Two of Boxing's Best 140lb fighters in the World, No. 1 ranked Jose 'Chon' Zepeda and No. 2 ranked, former World Champion Regis 'Rougarou' Prograis, will fight for the prestigious WBC Super Lightweight World Championship.

The championship will take place at 'The War Grounds', Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Mzaalo has acquired India livestreaming license from Legendz Entertainment LLC based in California, US.

The WBC belt has been up for grab since July 1, when Scotland's Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) relinquished the crown in lieu of a mandatory title defence against Zepeda.

Zepeda was originally due to fight with former champion Jose Carlos Ramirez, whose own desire to challenge for a second title reign was affected by the delay in the belt becoming available.

The two boxers expressed their excitement ahead of their meeting in the pay-per-view on November 27 for the world title.

Zepeda, (35-2, 27 KOs) of LaPuente, CA, said "I'm really excited about this fight finally happening. This is not like other fights. This is the top two in the 140lb. division, fights like this you don't see in boxing anymore. This is a real fight, and the best part is that the fans are aware of this."

Prograis, (27-1, 23 KOs) of New Orleans, said, "I've been waiting for this fight for three years. I was a champion three years ago, and I stayed at 140 so that I can fulfil my goal and be a two-time champion at 140.

"I've been waiting long for this opportunity, and I believe November 26 is when I will unleash my three years of frustration. I am very grateful for this opportunity to come again, and I will not let it slip."

In recent years, Jose 'Chon' Zepeda's fights have been full of non-stop action combined reflecting his fierce Mexican warrior spirit. On October 3, 2020, Zepeda defeated former world champion Ivan Baranchyk in an epic battle termed as the 'Fight of the Year'.

The fearless Zepeda defeated Baranchyk in the fifth-round that saw each fighter rise from the canvas four times.

Zepeda once again validated his remarkable reputation with a stunning first round knockout of top-rated contender Josue Vargas on October 30, 2021, at Madison Square Garden.

Most recently, Prograis showcased his extraordinary power, when he defeated Tyrone McKenna in the sixth round on March 19, 2022, in Dubai.

Previously, the exciting southpaw had knocked out Ivan Redkach in the sixth round on April 17, 2021, and Juan Heraldez in the third round on October 30, 2021. Prograis did not lose a round in any of the three contests.

Prograis won his first world title defeating WBA 140lb. World Champion Kiryl Relikh on April 27, 2019, by knockout in the sixth round.

Xfinite's Mzaalo, a blockchain-based video streaming application in the entertainment ecosystem will livestream the highly anticipated Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis fight for the prestigious World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Lightweight World Championship over 12-rounds.

Vikram Tanna, CEO of Mzaalo was thrilled to extend the platform's content to bring a boxing match of huge proportions to fans in India.

"We are thrilled to extend Mzaalo's content offering by livestreaming a boxing match of this scale for the fans and provide them with the opportunity to earn rewards too," Tanna said.

"Zepeda vs. Prograis promises action from the opening bell and the winner will not only be crowned the champion but will also go down the history as one of the best 140-pounder in the world of boxing."

Fans in India can catch live action on November 27, from 7.30 AM - 11.30 AM IST on Mzaalo.