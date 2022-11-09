Joseph Lasiri plans to shock the world again at ONE Fight Night 4

Singapore, November 9: Joseph Lasiri surprised everyone when he defeated ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot in May, and now he intends to do the same in his upcoming fight.

The Italian-Moroccan powerhouse eyes double-champ status as he challenges longtime flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee on November 19.

Lasiri's resurgent form has been nothing short of remarkable. And though the world may be shocked that a man who went 0-4 at the start of his ONE tenure is now fighting for a second ONE World Title, "The Hurricane" isn't surprised.

"Yes [I lost those fights], but I worked all the time. When you win, the emotion is bigger because the people around you are happier, but when I lose, I can look at myself in the mirror without a problem," he said.

"It is not about winning or losing; it's to challenge myself. Now, I come back to fight the top fighter in the flyweight division. I'm ready to challenge myself another time, like I did before. I hope to get the win to show other people what one man can do."

Advertisement

Lasiri may have had a rocky start, but his TKO win over multiple-time Lumpinee Stadium World Champion Prajanchai sent shockwaves through the striking world and capped off an impressive string of performances that included a split-decision win over now-ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Hiroki Akimoto in 2019.

Winning the World Championship, undoubtedly, represented a huge milestone for his career, but Lasiri was simply relieved to be able to repay those who invested in his journey to the top of the sport. And he'll have them in his head when he faces his next opponent on ONE's global stage.

"I was very happy to bring the title home, especially for the people who work for me. So, my trainer, my family, my manager, all my team, my partners in sparring who took the time for me, the gold is for them," he said.

"When I face off with Rodtang, I will be proud of myself, for sure. And what I'm really looking forward to is going there to do my job and making it an opportunity to be an inspiration for my team, my family, and the people around me."

Lasiri has an undeniably difficult challenge ahead of him at ONE Fight Night 4. In Rodtang, the 31-year-old star will be taking on one of the most feared fighters in combat sports.

The Thai superstar is known for his aggressive, all-action approach that has pushed him to an unbeaten slate of 11-0 in ONE's striking disciplines.

"The Hurricane" remains confident, however, and says that Rodtang's game will play into his hands. He slayed a giant when he forced Prajanchai to quit on the stool in their World Title tussle, and he envisions repeating the same feat against Rodtang.

"What is more comfortable? Fighting Rodtang [when he is moving] forward or fighting Rodtang technically? To me, I think it's more comfortable to fight Rodtang if [he is going] forward. So, the game plan is to make Rodtang angry, and then he will come to me," he said.

"My beautiful dream is when I fight Rodtang, it will be like Prajanchai. He goes back in the corner, and he doesn't come back to do the next round. This is my best dream, and I have seen it many times. That will be the best win for me."

Source: Media Release