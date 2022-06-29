July 2022 Sports Calendar: India vs England, Commonwealth Games, Athletics World Championships and more

India tour of England for the 5th Test will kick off July when Wimbledon action is set to continue, while the multi-sport events like World Games 2022 and Commonwealth Games 2022 also take place in the action-packed month for sports.

The Indian men's cricket team will look to conclude the Test series that was suspended in 2021 due to COVID outbreak in the visiting camp. The Men in Blue will then play limited overs series against England.

The India women's team, who won the T20 series 2-1, will continue white-ball action in Sri Lanka with a three match ODI series. Elsewhere, Australia men's team will continue their tour to Sri Lanka among more cricket action lined up for the month.

In tennis, Wimbledon 2022, which started on June 27 will conclude with remaining rounds and the final this month. In badminton, shuttlers will be in action at the Malaysia Masters after the Malaysia Open 2022 final.

Commonwealth Games (Birmingham 2022), Athletics World Championship (Oregon 2022) and World Games 2022 will be some of the other action that is in store for July 2022.

Now, let's take a look at some of the events in Sports Calendar for July 2022: