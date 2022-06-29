July 2022 Sports Calendar: India vs England, Commonwealth Games, Athletics World Championships and more
India tour of England for the 5th Test will kick off July when Wimbledon action is set to continue, while the multi-sport events like World Games 2022 and Commonwealth Games 2022 also take place in the action-packed month for sports.
The Indian men's cricket team will look to conclude the Test series that was suspended in 2021 due to COVID outbreak in the visiting camp. The Men in Blue will then play limited overs series against England.
The India women's team, who won the T20 series 2-1, will continue white-ball action in Sri Lanka with a three match ODI series. Elsewhere, Australia men's team will continue their tour to Sri Lanka among more cricket action lined up for the month.
In tennis, Wimbledon 2022, which started on June 27 will conclude with remaining rounds and the final this month. In badminton, shuttlers will be in action at the Malaysia Masters after the Malaysia Open 2022 final.
Commonwealth Games (Birmingham 2022), Athletics World Championship (Oregon 2022) and World Games 2022 will be some of the other action that is in store for July 2022.
Now, let's take a look at some of the events in Sports Calendar for July 2022:
July 1-5: India vs England 5th Test
July 1: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI
July 2: West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20I
July 3: West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I
July 4: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd ODI
July 4-31: TNPL 2022
July 7: India vs England 1st T20I
July 7: West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I
July 8-12: Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test
July 9: India vs England 2nd T20I
July 10: India vs England 3rd T20I
July 10: West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI
July 10: Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI
July 11: England Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI
July 12: India vs England 1st ODI
July 12: Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI
July 13: West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI
July 14: India vs England 2nd ODI
July 15: Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI
July 15: England Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI
July 16-20: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test
July 16: West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI
July 17: India vs England 3rd ODI
July 18: England Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI
July 18: Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I
July 19: England vs South Africa 1st ODI
July 20: Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I
July 21: England Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I
July 22: Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I
July 22: England vs South Africa 2nd ODI
July 22: India vs West Indies 1st ODI
July 23: England Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I
July 24: England vs South Africa 3rd ODI
July 24: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI
July 24-28: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test
July 25: England Women vs South Africa Women 3rd T20I
July 27: England vs South Africa 1st T20I
July 27: Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I
July 27: India vs West Indies 3rd ODI
July 28: England vs South Africa 2nd T20I
July 29: Scotland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I
July 29: India vs West Indies 1st T20I
July 29: Women's Cricket (Commonwealth Games)
July 31: England vs South Africa 3rd T20I
July 31: Scotland vs New Zealand Only ODI
July 5-10: Malaysia Masters
July 12-17: Singapore Open
July 19-24: Taipei Open
July 29-August 8: Commonwealth Games
July 1-17: Women's Hockey World Cup
July 1-July 31: Preseason Friendlies
July 2-23: 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations
July 6-31: Women's UEFA EURO
July 8-31: Women's Copa America
June 27-July 10: Wimbledon 2022
July 11-17: Hall of Fame Open (Newport)
July 11-17: Swedish Open
July 18-24: Hamburg Open
July 18-24: Swiss Open
July 25-31: Croatia Open
July 25-31: Atlanta Open
July 25-31: Kitzbuhel Open
July 1-24: Tour de France (Cycling)
July 7-17: World Games (multi-sport events)
July 15-24: World Athletics Championships (Athletics)
July 18-24: Archery World Cup Stage 4 (Archery)
July 28-August 8: Commonwealth Games (multi-sport events)