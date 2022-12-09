Karnataka all set to host National Roller Sports Championships 2022

Bengaluru, December 9: Karnataka Roller Skating Association is all set to host the 60th National Roller Sports Championships in Bengaluru and Tumkur from Sunday (December 11) to December 22.

Over 5000 skaters representing 29 states will battle in this year's edition with the ultimate goal of landing a chance to represent India at the World Roller Sports Championships.

The National Roller Sports Championships 2022 will see competition across 11 disciplines - artistic skating, speed skating, inline freestyle, roller freestyle, roller hockey, inline hockey, inline downhill, inline alpine, skateboarding and roller derby.

The national championships have been held every year, setting benchmarks of sporting ability and skill.

The skaters competing at the event were selected through the state selection trials held in every state. The championship will be held as per strict international rules and regulations, under the watchful eye of Roller-Skating Federation of India (RSFI) officials.

This will also be the third edition of the nationals being held in Karnataka. The state had previously hosted the 49th National Roller-Skating Championship and 54th National Roller-Skating Championship successfully.

The opening ceremony will be held on Sunday (December 11) from 6 PM IST at Force 1, 200mts banked track at BBMP Chennamamakere Achukattu Play Ground, Skating Rink, Opposite to SSM School, Bangalore. This venue is India's first indoor roller skating track developed for Skating Sports.

Advertisement

Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports of India, Member of Parliament Sri. Anurag Thakur along with beloved Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka Sri. Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries will be present during the Inaugural Function.