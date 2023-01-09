Kavita Jadhav: Aurangabads youngster begins her career as an athlete at 53

Age is not a barrier, we are all so accustomed to this familiar phrase in our lifetime.

But for a sportsperson, that is not obviously the case. The bodily wear and tear due to growing age is the biggest reason an athlete can't push oneself beyond a certain number.

But one person is trying to defy the age-old odds and aiming to reach new lofty heights with a dream of shattering the barricades that come with age, she is Aurangabad's Kavita Anil Jadhav.

Kavita Jadhav is 53 years of age, and she made her debut in the Maharashtra State Olympic Games as a triathlete. The mother of two took on the track and conquered her dream to become an athlete.

She lost her husband last year and took up swimming to occupy herself. And then she suddenly unearthed an unexplored way to inspire herself and probably countless women with her approach.

"I always used to cycle and run along with other youngsters back home, mainly to stay fit. When I lost my husband in October 2022, I took to swimming to keep myself occupied," Kavita revealed.

"And then, I discovered that I could take part in triathlon events. And here I am, representing Aurangabad," she proudly said.

Kavita is the oldest athlete in the Maharashtra Olympic Games and wants to become the first Iron Lady of Marathwada.

"Yes, for many, 50 is the end of the road in sports. But for me, 53 is the beginning," Kavita added.

Kavita has two sons who are self-employed with their travel agency business that was left behind by her late husband.

The inspiring woman also added that she wants to continue playing for her district as long as she can.

"She is the oldest athlete to complete the race here. She was flawless all the way through. It was her determination which helped her past the finish line which was the icing on the cake," Balaji Kendre, the swimming official at the venue, said.