Khalilov calls for rematches with Rodtang and Puric after win at ONE 164

Singapore, December 9: Tagir Khalilov has demaned a couple of rematches with his latest statement victory on the lead card of ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks, which took place last Saturday (December 3).

Khalilov scored his first win in ONE Championship this past weekend, and the flyweight Muay Thai star did it in style. "Samingpri" crushed highly-touted Thai debutant Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi with a vicious first-round uppercut to score a KO win.

Khalilov was awarded a US$50,000 bonus for his breakout performance, courtesy of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodyong, who was on hand at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

The Russian contender knew he would have his hands full with Chorfah, but some sage advice from newly crowned two-division World Champion Anatoly Malykhin helped him work his way to victory.

"I knew straight away that he was a typical Thai-style fighter. I knew that he would go into a clinch and start kicking. I planned to concentrate on punches, work with my hands," Khalilov recalled.

"That uppercut was something I spent time working on at the gym. As you all could see, it worked! I had Anatoly Malykhin in my corner. And at some point, I heard him shouting that my right uppercuts were doing a good job, so I started working them in different combinations, and it worked beautifully!"

Life in ONE didn't get off to the start that Khalilov wanted. The 29-year-old was impressive in his action-packed battles against divisional stars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric, but he ultimately came up short on both occasions.

Now, having notched his first win in the Circle, Khalilov has revenge on his mind.

"First, I need closure after losing to Puric. I do not think it was a definite loss. The ref decided there was a knockdown, which I do not agree with. However, in order to put it all behind me, I need to punish Denis Puric," he said.

"Then, after I am done with him, I would like if the organization gives me the opportunity to fight Rodtang. I want to be number one and be the champion of ONE, and Rodtang has the belt that I want."

ONE Championship is embarking on a mission to take the sport of Muay Thai to new heights in 2023. The Singapore-based promotion has signed a deal to stage weekly Muay Thai events at the famous Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Khalilov recognizes the significance of this, and he sees the opportunities that ONE will provide for fighters practicing the "art of eight limbs" because of it - and he is more than willing to take part.

"The news about Lumpinee is very exciting. I would like to fight there. Lumpinee is the Mecca of Thai boxing. Every Muay Thai fighter wants to appear there at least once. I am sure ONE will put on great tournaments there," he said.

"I want to grow as an athlete with ONE. I like this organization. It's a great platform for young fighters like me. I'm ready to fight, and I promise to show more beautiful knockouts!"

Source: Media Release