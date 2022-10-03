Kryklia, Azizpour advance to ONE Kickboxing GP Final – Heres what to expect

Bengaluru, October 3: ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai featured two co-main event battles to settle the standings for the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final.

Iraj Azizpour was the first combatant to punch his ticket to the final as he confidently disposed of his Brazilian opposition in Bruno Chaves. He fought a smart plan over three rounds to win by unanimous decision, leaving the battle unscathed and ready for the eventual finale.

Completing the final bracket on the other side was ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia. The Ukranian stunningly dispatched Brazilian legend Guto Inocente in less than one minute of the first round in a fight that many expected to be somewhat closer of a battle.

However, Kryklia didn't allow Inocente a chance to get going, stunning him twice with a right hand and then a high kick - the first knocking him down and the second forcing an end to the bout.

This sets up a scintillating contest between Azizpour and Kryklia, two of the best heavyweight kickboxers out there. Both men are known for their uber-aggressive approaches to fighting and, having crossed paths twice already, the two know each other very well.

Both currently hold one win apiece over the other. Azizpour scored a majority decision back in 2018 and Kryklia won a split decision in 2019.

Kryklia's terrorizing fighting style has helped him put down nearly every man in front of him. In fact, so far in his ONE tenure he has stopped three of his four adversaries by knockout in the early rounds. Because of this, it's a frightening time to lock horns with the Ukranian World Champion.

Iran's Azizpour, however, is also undefeated on ONE's global stage, winning all three of his contests so far. Against his old foe, you can expect an animated and aggressive style, the same style that proved too much for Chaves last Thursday.

Azizpour's style will make for a contrasting approach in comparison to Kryklia's patient, technical kickboxing skills.

The ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final hasn't gotten a date yet but expect fireworks when two of the biggest and best kickboxers in the world clash for one of the most prestigious awards in the sport - the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix silver belt.

