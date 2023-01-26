Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai Vs. Sangmanee PK.Saenchai II: 4 Keys To Victory At ONE Friday Fights 2

Bangkok, January 26: ONE Championship has another explosive main event in store for its return to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this weekend.

ONE Friday Fights 2 - the second installment of ONE's weekly fight series at the iconic venue - will be headlined by a blockbuster bantamweight Muay Thai rematch between Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai and Sangmanee PK.Saenchai on 27 January.

The first encounter between the pair went the way of Kulabdam, who shocked fans by scoring a crushing first-round knockout of his fellow Thai in the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament semifinals in August 2020.

"Left Meteorite" may have drawn first blood, but Sangmanee has since returned to the winner's column, and he won't waste his opportunity to even the score.

Before their intense battle goes down this Friday (January 27), we look at the key factors both men will be relying on to score the crucial win.

#1 Kulabdam's 'Left Meteorite'

Kulabdam's left hand - dubbed "Left Meteorite" - is one of the most fearsome weapons in Muay Thai.

The 24-year-old knockout artist only needs one opening to dispatch his opponents with his concussive cross, and it's the very thing he used to bring proceedings to an end in his first meeting with Sangmanee.

#2 Sangmanee's Left Kicks

Sangmanee is a supremely well-rounded striker, and his left kick is one of his most valuable keys to unlocking a win.

"The Million Dollar Baby's" left packs some serious power, and he has used it to break down numerous opponents across his 186 professional Muay Thai victories.

If Sangmanee can fend off Kulabdam's advances with his round kick, he will go a long way toward exacting revenge in their rematch.

#3 Kulabdam's Catches And Counters

To counter Sangmanee's inevitable kicking onslaught, Kulabdam will call upon his high-level catches and counters.

The two-time Lumpinee Muay Thai World Champion has quick reflexes, and if he can safely catch some of Sangmanee's kicks, he could turn his opponent's biggest weapon against him.

#4 Sangmanee's Elbows

Sangmanee has a devastating elbow game - particularly his downward elbow - which could come into play if Kulabdam gets a little overzealous with trying to land punches.

If the four-time Muay Thai World Champion fails to find success with his kicking, he may be able to use Kulabdam's momentum against him by greeting him with elbows.

This can be a dangerous gameplan while out in the open, but Sangmanee also possesses a strong clinch game that he can use to gain control of his old rival.

