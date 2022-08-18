Lausanne Diamond League 2022: Avinash Sable and Neeraj Chopra in entry list

Bengaluru, August 18: Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medallist steeplechaser Avinash Sable figure in the list of competitors for the Lausanne Diamond League 2022.

While Sable is expected to participate at the meet scheduled for August 26, Chopra, who pulled out of the recent Commonwealth Games due to a minor injury, is yet to take a call on his participation in the prestigious competition.

The 24-year-old had to miss the Birmingham CWG after he was adviced a one-month rest due to a "minor" groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month.

"Neeraj is working on his rehabilitation and his team will take a call about the Lausanne Diamond League closer to the event," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier in June, Chopra had finished second in the Diamond League meet in Stockholm, where he registered his best ever throw of 89.94m. Chopra had also won two more medals in June before the World Championships.

The 2022 Padma Shri recipient had won silver in Turku Paavo Nurmi Games, an event in which he made his return to the field and followed that with a gold in Kuortane Games.

Sable, meanwhile, broke his own national record in the Rabat Diamond League earlier this year in June, clocking 8:12.48 in the men's 3000m steeplechase event.

The 27-year-old, who is known for breaking his own 3000m steeplechase national record multiple times, broke the national record once again in Birmingham, clocking 8:11.20.

Sable first broke the national record in 2018 when he clocked 8:29.80 at the National Inter State championships to erase the then 37-year-old mark of 8:30.88 mark of Gopal Saini.

Sable, a versatile distance runner, also owns national records in three events. He also holds the 5000m (13:25.65) and half marathon (1:00:30) national records. He broke the 30-year-old earlier 5000m national record of Bahadur Prasad in May.