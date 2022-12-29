Looking Back At Superbon’s Incredible Kickboxing Run In ONE Championship

Singapore, December 29: Superbon Singha Mawynn has been on a magical run since joining ONE Championship in 2020, holding a 3-0 record.

The ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion has been on fire from the start, and he is scheduled to defend his title for the second time against divisional Grand Prix winner Chingiz Allazov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 6 on 14 January.

The 32-year-old will have home soil advantage at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, but Allazov will be a handful, given his current momentum.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian slugger took out blockbuster opposition to win ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix and earn his crack at gold earlier this year, and he will not waste his chance.

Superbon has the skills to take anything that comes his way from Allazov, however, and before their heated battle goes down, let's look back at three of his most incredible performances in the Circle so far.

Settles The Score With Sitthichai Superbon made his promotional debut in July 2020 at ONE: NO SURRENDER, where he took on Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a trilogy bout. The Singha Mawynn standout was on song that night, displaying near-flawless defense, razor sharp kicks and impeccable timing across three rounds enroute to a unanimous decision win. The win gave Superbon a 2-1 lead in his rivalry with Sittichai and set him up for a showdown with a kickboxing legend. Shocks Petrosyan With Head Kick Knockout Next, Superbon faced Giorgio Petrosyan - regarded by many as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet - for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title. The Thai superstar earned arguably the biggest win of his illustrious career at ONE: FIRST STRIKE in October 2021, when he knocked the Italian out cold with a blistering head kick. Superbon shocked the world by handing Petrosyan just the third loss of his 104-fight career, taking home the featherweight kickboxing strap and ultimately earning ONE's 2021 Knockout Of The Year award. Advertisement Earns Revenge Against Grigorian There are no easy title fights in ONE Championship, and that was made clear when the newly crowned featherweight kickboxing king was tasked with defending his title against Marat Grigorian at ONE X in March 2022. The pair had met before, and it was Grigorian who took the honors by knocking Superbon out in less than 30 seconds on that occasion. But Superbon proved that he bore no scars from his previous defeat, producing a kickboxing masterclass and leaving the Armenian superstar battered and frustrated after five rounds of blistering action. Grigorian's midsection was painted red with welts from Superbon's relentless body attacks, and the defending champion was, unsurprisingly, awarded the unanimous decision win, adding another legend to his growing list of high profile victims.

Source: Media Release