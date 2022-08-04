Lovepreet Singh: From tailoring shop to Commonwealth Games weightlifting bronze, story of grit and desire

Birmingham, August 4: Lovepreet Singh kept India among medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022, bagging a bronze medal in the 109kg category weightlifting. But the journey to the medal was anything but rosy.

Coming from a small village in Amritsar, Punjab, Lovepreet had to tame myriad difficulties to climb the ladder in his sport.

But all those struggles in life attained a meaning when Lovepreet stood on the podium basking in the bronze hue at Birmingham.

Here MyKhel spoke to Lovepreet, a first-generation weightlifter in his family, after he lifted the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Q: Since there no other weightlifter in your family, how did you took to the sport?

Ans: I started weightlifting when I was in class 9. Some people in the village used to do weightlifting. Seeing them, I chose this game. I am from Amritsar and I have parents, siblings in my house and no one in the family has been to in this game. My father is a tailor but he doesn’t want me to come in to his business. He always want to see me as a sportsman.

I Participated in my first Junior Nationals in 2013-14. Our financial condition was not good but my father assured me that I will get everything what I needed for my training and diet.

Today I am really thankful to my family that they have made lots sacrifices for me. After I joined the Indian Navy in 2015, our conditions got better.”

Q: How tough it was for you to train during the pandemic enforced lockdown?

Ans: I was on leave at that time and I was at home. I was practicing at home and somehow I did physical training. It was tough practicing alone but I managed to improve my strength and get mentally ready.

Q: At the CWG 2022, you were in medal contention right from the start, what was going through your mind?

Ans: At that time, I was just wanted to give my best. I was just thinking of lifting the weight I had chosen. I knew if I did my part well, the rewards will come automatically. Opposition players also come hard at you, so it was important for me to get my lifts correctly as even one wrong lift can spoil your chances at this level.