Manav Thakkar recalls early beginnings from small basement room ahead of 36th National Games

Surat, September 18: When Gujarat's Manav Thakkar first picked up a table tennis racquet, back in 2005, he was barely 6. And not even as high as the table. Still, he enrolled at the Sufaiz Academy in Surat, which was a small basement room then.

Undeterred by snide remarks, Manav quickly mastered the game. Talented and determined that he was, in less than five years, he was ready for a fascinating journey, if not the world.

In no time, he stunned the sport's aficionados in the country by becoming the World No. 1 in the junior category and then in the Under-21s too.

Come Tuesday (September 20), the 22-year-old, still skinny and bespectacled, will be hoping to showcase his prowess to his friends and family when the 36th National Games kicks off on his home turf.

Yes, most amazingly, it will be the first time that Manav will be competing in a major tournament in Surat.

"It's true. It is the first big event for me here and I will give my best. We have a good team and are confident of doing well," Manav, who was part of the 2018 Asian Games bronze medal team, said.

Manav, whose father Vikas is an ophthalmologist, admits that opting for a sports career ahead of medicine was a bold and not-so-easy decision.

"I was 11 when I left home. I felt homesick and missed home food. But things got better once I started performing. Today, all my family members are happy that I chased my dream," he revealed.

Manav, the only paddler from Gujarat to qualify for the World Junior Championships, has fond memories of his 'alma mater' and continues to train with his coach Vahed Malubhaiwala in the same 15x30 feet basement room whenever he is home.

"There is a lot of emotion attached to the small room where I first learnt to play. I have a great bonding with my first coach Vahed Sir and I love practising with him," he gushed.