Masters invitation sent to wrong Scott Stallings in case of mistaken identity

New York, January 3: Scott Stallings has revealed his invitation to this year's Masters Tournament was delivered to the wrong person in a case of mistaken identity.

The three-time PGA Tour winner had been expecting official confirmation of his inclusion for the year's first major at Augusta in April.

However, his package was instead sent to another man who shares his name, as well as having an identically named wife and residing in Georgia.

Taking to social media, Stallings posted a message he received from his namesake, who offered to forward the invite to its rightful recipient.

"Literally had been checking the mailbox five times a day and then I got this random [direct message] yesterday," Stallings tweeted.

The original recipient reached out on New Year's Day, writing: "My name is Scott Stallings as well and I'm from [Georgia]. My wife's name is Jennifer too.

"I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I'm [100 per cent] sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! Nowhere near your level.

"It's a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend. I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wives' names and geographical location."

Stallings' previous best display at the Masters came when he claimed a share of 27th place in 2012, while his last PGA title came at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2014.

The major will be the first of the 2023 season, with players from both the PGA Tour and the breakaway LIV Golf circuit expected to feature at Augusta.