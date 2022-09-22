McGregor vs Mayweather 2? Conor says not interested in Floyd rematch

Bengaluru, September 22: Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has said he is 'not interested' in a rematch with Floyd Mayweather despite the former professional boxer suggesting the duo were in talks for a fight next year.

In August 2017, boxing great Mayweather had stopped McGregor in the 10th round of the final fight of his professional career with the scorecards reading 87-83, 89-82, and 89-81, all in favor of the former at the time of the stoppage.

Since that 'Money fight', the 45-year-old Mayweather has competed in three exhibition bouts, while McGregor has returned to the UFC for four fights, losing three and winning one.

Mayweather is now set for his fourth exhibition fight this weekend when he takes on Mikuru Asakura in Saitama, Japan. And ahead of the fight, Mayweather revealed a possible rematch with McGregor.

Mayweather on Wednesday (September 21) said talks were at an advanced stage with McGregor over a fight in 2023, with a decision still to be made on whether it would be an exhibition or "a real fight".

But the Irishman McGregor took to social media later in the day to respond by posting an image of their first fight with the caption: "#notinterested".

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mayweather had said: "I want to go out there this weekend and have fun. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November [against British YouTube star Deji] and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.

"We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there's been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition.

"I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment.

"So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard, such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don't really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals.

"But nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself."

While Mayweather has been active recently with an exhibition match against Don Moore, McGregor has not entered the ring or the octagon since a leg break in his last bout in UFC against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

(With Opta inputs)