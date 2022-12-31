Mens National Boxing Championships 2022: Manish Kaushik, Rohit Tokas and Sachin off to flying start

Hisar, Dec 31: The 2019 World Championships bronze medalist Manish Kaushik and Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) duo of Rohit Tokas and Sachin put up sensational displays to start their campaign on a winning note on the first day of the 6th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships in Hisar on Saturday (December 31).

Kaushik (63.5kg) was up against Prabhat Diwedi of Madhya Pradesh and living up to his name, he made light work of his opponent.

Winning start for big stars

He was on the front foot since the get-go and after dominating the first two rounds, the bout came to an end after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) towards the end of the third round. Kaushik will take on Sandeep Doni of Andhra Pradesh in the round-of-16 bout on Tuesday (January 3).

The 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Tokas (67kg) faced Rahul of Uttarakhand in his tournament opener. Being at his attacking best, Tokas overpowered his opponent by utilising his quick movement to dodge attacks and his strength to land accurate punches. He won the bout 5:0 by unanimous decision and will be in round-of-16 action on Monday (January 2).

Sachin produces a dominant show

Similar to Tokas, Sachin (57kg) produced a stunning performance to prevail by 5:0 against Raman Sharma of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Daman and Diu (DNHDD). The 2016 Youth World champion was at the top of his game and hardly gave his opponent a chance to make a comeback throughout the bout. He will take on Neeraj of Haryana in the Round of 32 bouts on Monday.

