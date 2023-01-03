Mens National Boxing Championships: Manish Kaushik, Hussamuddin and Gaurav Solanki punch their way in QF

Hisar, Jan 3: Riding on exceptional performances, the 2019 World Championships bronze medalist Manish Kaushik, 2022 Asian Championships bronze medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin and the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki all advanced to the quarter-finals of the 6th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships in Hisar on Tuesday (January 3).

Going up against Sandeep Doni of Andhra Pradesh, Manish Kaushik (63.5kg) who is representing the Service Sports Control Board (SSCB) put on a show of immaculate strength.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist showcased his exceptional technical ability to outperform his opponent and won the bout after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the second round. He will face the winner of the bout between Manipur's Rohit Ningehougan Singh and Jharkhand's Neeraj Kumar Singh in the last 8.

Hussamuddin (57kg) who is also representing SSCB was squaring off against Lallawmawma of Mizoram. The two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medalist was at the top of his game and dominated proceedings to blank his opponent and win by unanimous decision. He will face Uttar Pradesh's Manish Rathod in the quarter-finals.

Haryana's native Solanki (60kg) was squaring off against Harendra Singh of Madhya Pradesh in his round-of-16 bout. Producing a power-packed performance, Solanki was in complete control from the start of the bout with his quick-fire attacks and stellar defence. He ultimately got the better of his opponent to seal a 5:0 win and progress to the quarters.

The 2022 Asian Championships bronze medalist Govind Sahani (48kg) who is representing Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) made lightwork of Mansingh of Jammu and Kashmir to secure a 5:0 win by unanimous decision. He will face Heli Tana Tara of Arunachal Pradesh in his quarters bout.

His RSPB teammate Varinder Singh (60kg) prevailed in a similar fashion against Ibrahim Mohmmed of SSCB with a 5:0 win to book his place in the quarter-finals. The 2021 Asian Championships bronze medalist will take to the ring against Gaurav Solanki in his quarters' bout.

The 2021 Asian Youth champion Biswamitra Chongtham (51kg) who is representing SSCB triumphed over Prabhudas Yadla of Andhra Pradesh with a 5:0 victory in a scintillating manner. He will face Yogesh of Haryana in the quarter-finals.

A total of 386 boxers across 13 different weight categories are participating in the championships.

All the quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday.