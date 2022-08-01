Mirabai Chanu reveals her fashion loving side, glitters after gold medal effort at Commonwealth Games 2022

Birmingham, August 1: Mirabai Chanu, the name is no longer new for Indian sports lovers. Chanu lifted the gold for India and pride of Indians with a world-class effort in the 49kg weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

It was a worthy addition to the silver medal she won at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

So, currently Chanu is enjoying her free time after winning the gold at Birmingham and what she is doing there?

You will hardly know that Mirabai Chanu is fashionable like other girls. The example we got to see during his Gold Medal match at the CWG 2022.

Mirabai Chanu applied nail polishes similar to the team's official kit all the time. This was also seen during the Tokyo Olympics and it continued in Birmingham.

The colour of Mirabai's official kit was Sky Blue and on that day she had applied a nail polish of the same color.

