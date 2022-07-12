Mo Farahs shocking past: 4-time Olympics champion says he was brought into UK under another childs name

London, July 12: Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed that he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child.

“The truth is I’m not who you think I am," the 39-year-old Farah told the BBC in a documentary called “The Real Mo Farah.”

Farah, who became the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals, said his children have motivated him to be truthful about his past.

“The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin," he told the BBC. "Despite what I’ve said in the past, my parents never lived in the UK.

"When I was four my dad was killed in the civil war, you know as a family we were torn apart. I was separated from my mother, and I was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child called Mohamed Farah.”

During the documentary, Farah said he thought he was going to Europe to live with relatives and recalled going through a British passport check under the guise of Mohamed at the age of nine after traveling with a woman he didn't previously know.

