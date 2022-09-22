National Games 2022: Gujarat men, West Bengal women clinch gold in table tennis

Delhi would have hoped that Payas Jain could repeat his semi-final heroics but Harmeet Desai proved too strong for him. The Delhi lad managed to save four match points and threatened to make a comeback but the Gujarat skipper was in no mood to relent and clinched the first two extended points to give his team a 2-0 lead.

Manush Shah then defeated Yashansh Malik to wrap up the final and help the silver medallists from the last edition to rise higher on the podium on home turf.

Earlier, in the women's final, the experience of Mouma Das and Sutirtha Mukherjee helped West Bengal get the better of Maharashtra's young guns 3-1.

In a repeat of last edition's summit clash, Maharashtra made a slight change to their line-up from their previous outings, getting Diya Chitale to play the third singles and pushing Swastika Ghosh to take the top spot. The youngsters, however, could not deal with Ayhika Mukherjee's playing style and lost tamely.

Reethrishya Tennison then levelled the scores for the defending champions beating Sutirtha in straight games. Chitale now needed to beat Mouma Das to put Maharashtra ahead. The youngster started strong by winning the opening set 11-6 but it was her 38-year-old who frustrated her by making her work hard for every point.

Despite that Chitale did well to come back from 4-8 in the fourth game and earn two match points. She failed to convert them. Mouma Das then took advantage of the youngster's emotional state and drove the advantage home to win the decider.

Swastika Ghosh put up a far better show in the reverse fixture against Sutirtha Mukherjee, taking the Tokyo Olympian to five sets. But the experienced Bengal paddler kept her nerves in the decider to take a sizeable lead and won on her second match point.

"There was not much to choose between both the teams. But Ayhika's easy win in the first match and Mouma didi winning the third match the way she did gave me the confidence in the fourth," said Sutirtha after clinching the rubber that gave them the title.

The results (finals):

Men: Gujarat beat Delhi 3-0 (Manav Thakkar bt Sudhanshu Grover 11-3, 13-11, 14-12; Harmeet Desai bt Payas Jain 11-7, 11-3, 12-10; Manush Shah bt Yashansh Malik 11-4, 11-9, 11-4).

Women: West Bengal beat Maharashtra 3-1 (Ayhika Mukherjee bt Swastika Ghosh 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Reethrishya Tennison 9-11, 11-13, 9-11; Mouma Das bt Diya Chitale 6-11, 16-14, 10-12, 14-12, 11-6; Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Swastika Ghosh 11-4, 11-13, 11-8, 10-12, 11-6).