National Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra surprises fans in Vadodra, takes part in Garba night

Vadodara, September 29: India's golden boy javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday (September 28) surprised fans in Vadodra by taking part in Garba night ahead of the National Games 2022.

Chopra will not be participating in the National Games. However, the javelin star joined in the ongoing Navratri celebrations at one of the famous venues, dancing alongside the enthusiastic crowd as well.

In a video shared on Twitter, the 2020 Olympic gold medallist can be seen shaking a leg with his fans at one of the venues of the 36th National Games in Vadodara in Gujarat. His appearance upped the fans' enthusiasm and joy.

"India's Golden Boy @Neeraj_chopra1 attends special Garba night in #Vadodara among thousands of people The enthusiasm and celebrations at the garba ground multiplied when he surprised his fans at the spot #36thNationalGames #NationalGames2022," tweeted SAI Media.

Chopra made history earlier this month after he become the first-ever Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League trophy, a top-tier athletics competition, achieving the best throw of 88.44 m to clinch one of the biggest wins of his career.

As for the National Games, although the games opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday (September 29), few events like Table Tennis, Kabaddi and more have already got underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 36th National Games at a grand Opening Ceremony to be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, where he will also address athletes from across the country taking part in the National Games.