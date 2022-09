The National Games 2022 got underway on September 20 with Table Tennis events, but the event will open on September 27 with the 36th edition of the national meet expected to close on October 10.

The 36th National Games will be held across six cities in Gujarat, while the track cycling event will be held in New Delhi with over 7000 athletes from 28 states, 8 union territories and the Indian Armed Forces expected to compete in 36 sports (44 events).

The new union territories of Ladakh and, Dadra Nagar and Haveli and Daman and Diu will make their debut at the games, that will include athletics, field hockey, football, volleyball, and will also feature traditional sports such as kabaddi, kho kho, mallakhamba, and yogasana.

Here is a look at the National Games 2022 Participating Teams, Sports List, Schedule and Medal Table: