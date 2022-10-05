National Games: Boxers Lovlina, Jaismine, Hussamuddin get off to winning starts

Gandhinagar, Oct 5: Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Jaismine Lamboria and Mohammed Hussamuddin registered convincing victories to advance to the next round of their respective weight categories as boxing competitions at the 36th National Games kicked off at the Mahatma Mandir here on Wednesday (October 5).

Flanked by former world championship medalist Shiva Thapa, Lovlina walked into the ring amidst cheers from the sizeable crowd, more so from the Assam contingent, and took firm control of the bout against Nishi Bharadwaj in the 75kg category. The difference in class was pretty evident between the opponents from either corner, with Nishi's short frame making it even more difficult for her to connect the punches and the judge had to stop fight.

Returning from a nose injury, Lovlina warmed up for the tougher bouts ahead with a flurry of punches that connected right on the Bihar pugilist's face, to eventually clinch the contest in style.

Earlier, in the women's lightweight 60kg category bout, Haryana's Jaismine dominated Telangana's Manasa Matterparthi in a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Similarly, Telangana's Hussamuddin, representing Services, made light work of Uttar Pradesh opponent Satish Kumar to record a 5-0 unanimous verdict. Later after the contest, Hussamuddin said, "There was little time to specially prepare for the National Games, as we had the trials for the Asian Championship on September 15 and 16, which meant we had very little time after the Commonwealth Games."