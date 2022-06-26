National Kite Boarding Championship 2022: Venue, dates, full list of boarders participating

Tuticorin, June 26: The third edition of the National Kite Boarding Championship will be held in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu between June 27 and 29 under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India (YAI).

YAI which is the National Federation for the sport of Sailing in India and the Premier Kite Boarding Association, the National body representing Kite Boarding in India, announced Yachting Association of India (YAI).

Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank is the title sponsor of the event. The three-day event will be hosted by Aqua Outback, and Tuticorin, and will be organised by Tamil Nadu Sailing Association and Chennai Sailing Academy. Tamil Nadu Tourism has come on board as partners for this Regatta.

The premier Kite Boarding event will see all top athletes competing for top honours from all over the country. The Regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing. Kite Boarding will be making its debut at Paris Olympics 2024.

Ahead of the announcement, the President of YAI, Admiral Karambir Singh said, "Tuticorin is one of India's windiest coasts making it an ideal arena to conduct wind-based water sports and bringing together some of the best athletes from the country to train and compete".

The Regatta will witness the top kiteboarders like defending champion Arjun Motha, Varun Narayan, Dylan Fernandez, Philipe Darnell, and Jehan Driver in the men's section and Keona Ranjini and Katya Sani in the women's category. "It is going to be an exciting competition and I will be trying my best to defend the national title," said defending champion Arjun Motha.

Aqua Outback, Tuticorin has hosted several water sports events including India's first kiteboarding championship, and sea kayaking, and now is conducting the 3rd edition of the national kiteboarding championship.

"The conditions in Tuticorin are ideal for the regatta and Aqua Outback is an ideal arena to conduct water sports competitions and is safe and conducive to conduct these sports with official national and international race officers," said Keona Ranjini, the top women kiteboarder.

The event will witness the presence of P Geetha Jeevan, Honourable Minister of Social Welfare & Women Empowerment of Tamil Nadu, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Honourable Minister of Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare & Animal Husbandry of Tamil Nadu, G V Markandayan, MLA Vilathikulam, Dr K Senthil Raj IAS, District Collector, Tuticorin, N P Jegan, Mayor, Tuticorin City Municipal Corporation, Tuticorin, Dr L BalajiSaravanan IPS, Superindent of Police, Tuticorin, D Inbamani, General Manager, Recovery & Marketing, Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank and D Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor, TNJFU Dr Jayalalitha Fisheries University.

Source: Media Release